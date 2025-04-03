Joe Joyce vs Filip Hrgovic poster | Queensbury Promotions

Here is everything you need to know about the UK Start Time for Joe Joyce vs Filip Hrgovic

British heavyweight Joe Joyce is set to face Croatian contender Filip Hrgovic this Saturday (5th April 2025) at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester. This high-stakes bout offers both fighters a chance to reassert themselves in the heavyweight division following recent setbacks.​

Joyce vs Hrgovic Event Schedule and UK Timing

The main card is scheduled to commence at 7:00 p.m. British Summer Time (BST), with the main event ring walks anticipated around 10:00 p.m. BST. These timings are subject to change based on the duration of earlier bouts and will be broadcast live on DAZN.

Global Start Times for Joe Joyce vs Filip Hrgovic

For boxing fans wanting to watch the action worldwide, here are the corresponding start times:​

Pacific Time (PT): 11:00 a.m. PT (main card), with main event ring walks expected around 2:00 p.m. PT. ​

11:00 a.m. PT (main card), with main event ring walks expected around 2:00 p.m. PT. ​ Central Time (CT): 1:00 p.m. CT (main card), with main event ring walks around 4:00 p.m. CT.

1:00 p.m. CT (main card), with main event ring walks around 4:00 p.m. CT. Eastern Time (ET): 2:00 p.m. ET (main card), with main event ring walks at approximately 5:00 p.m. ET.

2:00 p.m. ET (main card), with main event ring walks at approximately 5:00 p.m. ET. Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 4:00 a.m. AEST on Sunday, 6 April (main card), with main event ring walks around 7:00 a.m. AEST.

Fight Significance and Fighter Backgrounds

Joe Joyce (16-3-0, 15 KOs) aims to revitalise his career after a series of challenging contests, including losses to Zhilei Zhang and Derek Chisora. At 39, Joyce is determined to demonstrate that he can compete at the top level of heavyweight boxing in 2025.

Filip Hrgovic (17-1-0, 14 KOs), aged 32, is seeking redemption following his first professional defeat to Daniel Dubois in June 2024. Notably, Hrgovic and Joyce have a history, with Joyce securing a victory over Hrgovic in their amateur encounter in 2013.