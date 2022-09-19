The surfing prodigy, who was also a prominent skateboarder, reportedly suffered from Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome.

The surfing and skateboarding worlds are mourning the death of Kalani David, a Hawaiian sportsman is believed to have passed away at the weekend in Costa Rica.

David suffered from a condition called Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome which appears to have contributed to his untimely death.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was not only a successful surfer but also a prominent skateboarder and figures from across both sports have been paying tribute to their friend and colleague.

Here is how old the surfer was and what is reported to have caused his death...

Kalani David reported dead at 24 while surfing

As mentioned, the 24-year old suffered from a condition called Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome.

The NHS describes WPW as “a relatively common heart condition that causes the heart to beat abnormally fast for periods of time.”

The cause of WPW is an extra electrical connection in the heart and is congenital, meaning it is present at birth.

However, symptoms may not develop until later in life and many cases are diagnosed in otherwise healthy young adults.

You can find out more about the condition at the official NHS website.

According to a report from The Inertia, who appear to have first broken the news, David suffered a seizure in the water while surfing in Costa Rica which caused his passing.

The same report also details David’s previous issues including in August 2016 when he suffered a seizure while skating at a park in Oceanside, California.

His condition is said to have worsened after that incident and he suffered another serious seizure the following year.

At the age of just 19, he underwent successful open heart surgery to remove the extra muscle that had grown on his heart.

Who is Kalani David? Career and achievements

Per The Huffington Post, David was born and raised in Oahu and began surfing as a toddler and skateboarding at just four years old.

He was a top ranked competitor in both sports by the time he was a teenager, and won a gold medal in the 16 and under group of surfing’s ISA World Junior Championships in April 2012 when he was 14.

He was also an actor and stuntman with credits on IMDB for Six Days in Paradise (2010) and Soul Surfer (2011).

His Instagram account also shows him as a keen fisherman.

What is Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome and is it serious?

According to the NHS, “It can be scary to be told that you have a problem with your heart, but WPW syndrome usually isn’t serious.

“Many people will have no symptoms or only experience occasional, mild episodes of their heart racing. With treatment, the condition can normally be completely cured. For some people, their condition settles down without needing treatment.

“WPW syndrome can sometimes be life-threatening, particularly if it occurs alongside a type of irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation. But this is rare and treatment can eliminate this risk.”