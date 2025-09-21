Did Keely Hodgkinson win 800m world title? World Athletics Championships women's 800m results in full

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

2 minutes ago
Kelly Hodgkinson was aiming for the very first world title in the women’s 800m event at the World Athletics Championships - but did she win?

The British record holder took to the track in Tokyo on Sunday morning (September 21) against a field of fierce competitors in the pursuit for her very first world title. All eyes were on Kelly as she set off.

The race was dominated in the early moments by Mary Moraa of Kenya, who appeared to be shutting Hodgkinson out but the British track star soon gained the momentum to take the lead towards the final stretch.

However, Lilian Odira,who set the fastest time in the semi-finals, seized her moment to sprint ahead, and GB’s Georgia Hunter Bell also broke through, putting pressure on Hodgkinson in the final push of the race.

Unfortunately for Keely, she fell short of claiming the title, winning the bronze medal in the event with a time of 1:54:91. She was pipped to the post by Lilian Odira, who set a new championship record at 1:54:63.

Keely Hodgkinson was aiming for her first world title in Tokyo.placeholder image
Keely Hodgkinson was aiming for her first world title in Tokyo. | Getty Images

Keely’s fellow British runner Hunter Bell crossed the line in a photo finish alongside her, pipping her just at 1:54:90. The time is a personal best for Hunter Bell.

The full results for the women’s 800m event at the World Athletic Championships were:

  1. Lilian Odira (Kenya) - 1:54:63 CR
  2. Georgia Hunter Bell (Great Britain) - 1:54:90 PB
  3. Keely Hodgkinson (Great Britain) 1:54:91
  4. Sarah Moraa (Kenya) - 1:55:74 PB
  5. Sage Hurta-Klecker (USA) - 1:55:89 PB
  6. Audrey Werro (Switzerland) - 1:56:17
  7. Mary Moraa (Kenya) - 1:57:10 SB
  8. Jessica Hull (Australia) - 1:57:30
