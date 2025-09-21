Keely Hodgkinson takes to the track later today to race in the World Athletics Championships 800m event.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British middle-distance runner has become a poster girl for British athletics after rising to the top of the sport during the Paris Olympics last summer. Keely, 23, is now aiming to add another title to her trophy cabinet as she aims to become the world champion.

Here’s everything you need to know about the running star’s career to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Has Keely Hodgkinson ever won a World Athletic Championships title?

Despite her triumphs at the Olympics and at European Championships, the world title in the 800m race remains elusive to Keely at the time of writing.

She has picked up silver in two World Championships. His first podium silver medal finish came in 2022 in Eugene, with her second coming the year after in Budapest.

Middle-distance runner Keely Hodgkinson is on the biggest stars in British athletics. | Getty Images

What has Keely Hodgkinson won in her career?

Most notably, Keely clinched Olympic gold at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games for the 800m event. It was her first ever Olympic gold medal and she became only the third British woman to ever win the gold medal in the 800m event.

Her efforts at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics saw her claim silver in her maiden games at the age of 19. She also broke the British record for the event, which had previously been set by Kelly Holmes in 1995. She also won silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keely was also crowned European champion in 2022 and 2024, and was triumphant in the European indoor championships in 2021 and 2023. She also holds four British titles and won the Diamond League 800m event in 2021 and 2023.

Away from the sport, Keely has also proved to be a popular figure with the Great British public. In 2024, following her incredible Olympic gold medal run, Keely was voted the BBC Sports Personality of the Year. She was also awarded an MBE in the 2025 New Years Honours list for her contributions to athletics.

What is Keely Hodgkinson’s personal best time at 800m?

Keely Hodgkinson recorded her personal best time for the 800m event at a Diamond League meeting in London on July 20, 2024. There, she ran a new personal record of 1:54:61.

The incredible time broke the British record and crowned her as the sixth fastest women in history over the distance.