Kelly Hodgkinson is set to battle for a World Athletic Championship title after booking her place in the 800m final

The British runner secured her spot in the final in Tokyo after winning her semi-final on friday afternoon (September 19). She faced tough competition from young Kenyan star Sarah Moraa, who sprinted to a photo-finish with Hodgkinson on the line.

However, this ultimately didn’t hamper Hodgkinson’s chances as she only had to place in the top two space to book her place in the 800m final. Following her triumph in the semi, the British record holder told BBC Sport: “I am happy with that. It wasn't anything special, just getting through it. I think this is my fifth global final - at 23, I am quite proud of that. That is an achievement as well.”

It could be the first time that Hodgkinson takes home the World title, after having earned herself a silver medal spot twice at the World Championships- once in 2022 and again in 2023.

Keely Hodgkinson has booked her placed in the 800m final at the World Athletic Championships in Tokyo | Getty Images

What time does Keely Hodgkinson run in the World Athletic Championship 800m final?

The women’s 800m final will take place at 11.35am on Sunday, September 21.

The race, alongside other events such as relay races and high jump, will be televised live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 11am on Sunday morning. BBC Sport will also be running a live blog for fans to keep up-to-date with the latest news and results.

Who is in the World Athletic Championships women’s 800m final?

Keely booked her place alongside several other talented runners in the 800m final. The full list of athletes who have qualified for the event are:

Lilian Odira (Kenya)

Audrey Werro (Switzerland)

Jessica Hull (Australia)

Keely Hodgkinson (Great Britain)

Sarah Moraa (Kenya)

Sage Hurta-Klecker (USA)

Mary Moraa (Kenya)

Georgia Hunter Bell (Great Britain)

Keely’s photo-finish semi-final opponent Sarah Moraa did nook her place in the final but limped off the track after the race, placing a doubt over whether she will be able to run. Speaking about her Team GB teammate also making the final, Keely said: “We have got me and G [Hunter-Bell] in the final, so we're happy.”