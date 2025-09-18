Great Britain's Zharnel Hughes has reached the men's 200m final alongside USA's Noah Lyles at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Lyles set a world lead of 19.51 seconds at the semi-final. There was Tokyo heartbreak, however, for Australia's 17-year-old sensation Gout Gout, who missed out on what would have been a first senior final.

Lyles claimed bronze in Sunday's 100m in Tokyo and immediately turned his attention to the 200m, which he called his "bread and butter". Lyles led home Anguilla-born Briton Zharnel Hughes, who clocked in 19.95sec.

With just the top two from the three semi-finals plus the next two fastest qualifying, a fast heat is always likely to include the latter. So it proved as Zimbabwe's Tapiwa Makarawu and South African Sinesipho Dambile both progressed from Lyles' semi with 19.97sec and 19.98sec respectively.

Jamaican Bryan Levell looked comfortable in winning the second semi in 19.78sec ahead of Botswana's Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo (19.95sec), who won in Paris last year when Lyles finished third. Tebogo will be looking for some kind of redemption after a terrible false start in the 100m in the Japanese capital.

The 200m world records is 19.19 seconds for men, set by Usain Bolt of Jamaica in 2009. There is no doubt Lyles will have his heart set on nearing the record, and even smashing it.

The men’s 200m final will take place at 2:06pm on Friday (18 September). It will be followed by the women’s 200m final at 2:22pm.