Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone: What time is the women's 400m final at World Athletics Championship in Tokyo - after she runs record in semi-final
The US sports star will be taking to the track today for the final. McLaughlin-Levrone said: “This race definitely gives me confidence for the final. I just want to go out there and execute well again. I didn't expect to run this fast today. I still have more to show. I feel strong and good, and have confidence in my fitness. I will give everything I have in the final."
The women’s 400m final will start at 2:24pm bST. Viewers in the UK can watch the World Athletics Championships for free on BBC One and Two and BBC iPlayer.
If she is to win gold, she’ll need to beat off the formidable challenge of Paulino, who diced with more than a little danger in her semi, slowing well before the line while leading, to let through Poland’s Natalia Bukowiecka, who came first in 49.67.
The Dominican finished second to secure an automatic qualifying spot for the final in 49.82 seconds, but not before Henriette Jæger of Norway (49.87) bore down on her and almost passed her at the finish line.
Eid Naser had an easier time of it in her semi-final, winning in a time of 49.47 ahead of Cuba’s Roxana Gomez (49.78). But all eyes will now be on McLaughlin-Levrone, who has the chance to add a fourth world gold medal to her collection — and the first in her new event of the 400m flat.