What time is Keely Hodgkinson running today? When is Brit Olympic champion running in semi-final of World Athletics Championship 800m
The Brit won the 800m gold medal at the Olympics in Paris last year but has barely raced since due to two torn hamstrings. It put her out of action for 376 days.
However she returned smoking-hot form at the Diamond League in Silesia last month, setting a new meeting record of one minute and 54.74 seconds - the second-fastest time of her career. She followed it up with another winning time in Lausanne.
Viewers in the UK can watch the World Athletics Championships for free on BBC One and Two and BBC iPlayer. The women’s 800m gets underway with heats on Thursday 18 September, starting at 11:55am BST.
The semi-finals follow on Friday 19 September from 12:45pm BST, with the showpiece event at 11:35am on the final day of the championships, Saturday 21 September. She previously told BBC Sport: "The last 12 months have been quite a journey.
“Weirdly, though, I wouldn't change any of it because I've learned so much. I've realised how strong I am. I have such a great team around me and I've also had time to process everything that happened last year.
"It's been super frustrating at times, when I'm working hard but not seeing any rewards for it and your body's letting you down. It's got me to where I am now, so I can't complain too much, but it's definitely been the most challenging year so far."