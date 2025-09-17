'Spent' Harries rues 'shockingly slow' 200m display

Toby Harries said he was 'absolutely spent' after his 200m heat | Sam Mellish

Four days after he ran in both the heats and the final of the mixed 4x400m relay, Harries could not find another gear in his 200m heat. He finished in 20.76 seconds, more than half a second off his season’s best.

By Paul Eddison in Tokyo

Toby Harries paid for his efforts earlier this week at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo after bowing out in the heats of the men’s 200m.

And the former Brighton College student admitted he had been taken by surprise at being so far off the pace, before acknowledging the impact of his relay efforts at the weekend.

He said: “That was shockingly slow. I don't know, it's a weird one because my body felt great warming up but I just didn't have any of the gears that I'm used to running in the two.

“I think I’m just absolutely spent from the 4x400m on Saturday and clearly my body's just not bounced back. I felt really good during the warm-up, but that whole race there just felt tired and on the back foot.

“It's running on fatigue. Just stopped me from hitting gear six, and sitting in gear five all the way – and you can't do that in 200m so that's the difference.”

After a busy week so far, Harries still has another job to do, as one of the potential relay options for the men’s 4x400m.

With individual competitors Sam Reardon and Matt Hudson-Smith struggling with hamstring and hip issues respectively, Harries could have an important part to play for the Olympic bronze medallists.

And while fatigue may have hurt him in the sprint, he is confident that over the longer 400m, he can still pull out a big performance.

He added: “It's a different kind of race, the four by four. I feel like in the sprints, the one and the two, if your central nervous system is not 100% you can't find that final gear. And in the four by four, like you're always running at like 95% not 100% so I’ll be there.”

