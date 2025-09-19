Noah Lyles laid down a marker in his semi-final to set up a mouth-watering final today.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Britain’s Zharnel Hughes will also feature in a final stacked with talent, while his British teammate Dina Asher-Smith goes in the women’s final. Australian sprint sensation Gout Gout missed out on a place in the 200m final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo after finishing fourth in his semi-final in 20.36sec, but the 17-year-old showed off his huge promise at his first global meet.

“He’s more talented than I was,” said Lyles, who recorded the fastest time of the semi-finals in 19.51sec. “He’s an amazing kid, he’s got a great head on him, he’s got a great team around him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s going to be interesting to see how he develops,” Lyles added. “The thing that I always look for when I’m looking at younger talent is, ‘hey, are you just going to be able to train into shape?’ Because when you’re in high school, you’re able to just get races all the time whenever you want. But as a pro, you’ve got to come prepared already.

Noah Lyles laid down a marker in his semi-final to set up a mouth-watering final today. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

“And then, too, just seeing how they put some weight room on him as time develops, naturally, not just like all at once. But again, he’s got a great coach, she’s constantly looking to be a better coach and she’s constantly looking to be the best for him, so we’ll see. I’d say the future looks bright for him.”

The men’s 200m final is at 14:06pm.