There will be two British hopes in the women’s 200m final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo after Dina Asher-Smith and Amy Hunt qualified from their semi-finals. Hunt was the fastest of the Brits with a time of 22.08s, while Asher-Smith finished in 22.21s to record the seventh-fastest time in the semi-finals.

Hunt, 23, narrowly missed out on qualifying for the 100m final last Sunday, but the longer distance is her specialist event. Hunt made headlines as a 17-year-old in 2019 when she smashed the under-18s world record in a time good enough to have won bronze at that year’s World Championship.

She is enjoying a breakthrough season at senior level and owns the 10th fastest 200m time this season. The former Cambridge University student looked in fine touch when finishing second to two-time world champion Shericka Jackson and even admits to feeling a little cocky as she crossed the line.

Dina Asher-Smith finished eighth in the women's World Championship 100-metre final, which was won by U.S. Olympic bronze medallist Melissa Jefferson-Wooden. The women’s 200m final is at 2:22pm today (Friday 19 September).

Viewers in the UK can watch the World Athletics Championships for free on BBC One and Two and BBC iPlayer.