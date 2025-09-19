Amy Hunt Dina Asher Smith: British sprinters go head-to-head in 200m final at World Championships Tokyo - what time at?

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

1 minute ago
British sprinting stars Dina Asher-Smith and Amy Hunt have reached the 200m final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

There will be two British hopes in the women’s 200m final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo after Dina Asher-Smith and Amy Hunt qualified from their semi-finals. Hunt was the fastest of the Brits with a time of 22.08s, while Asher-Smith finished in 22.21s to record the seventh-fastest time in the semi-finals.

Hunt, 23, narrowly missed out on qualifying for the 100m final last Sunday, but the longer distance is her specialist event. Hunt made headlines as a 17-year-old in 2019 when she smashed the under-18s world record in a time good enough to have won bronze at that year’s World Championship.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She is enjoying a breakthrough season at senior level and owns the 10th fastest 200m time this season. The former Cambridge University student looked in fine touch when finishing second to two-time world champion Shericka Jackson and even admits to feeling a little cocky as she crossed the line.

British sprinting stars Dina Asher-Smith and Amy Hunt have reached the 200m final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. (Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)placeholder image
British sprinting stars Dina Asher-Smith and Amy Hunt have reached the 200m final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. (Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) | Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Dina Asher-Smith finished eighth in the women's World Championship 100-metre final, which was won by U.S. Olympic bronze medallist Melissa Jefferson-Wooden. The women’s 200m final is at 2:22pm today (Friday 19 September).

Viewers in the UK can watch the World Athletics Championships for free on BBC One and Two and BBC iPlayer.

Related topics:Athletics
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice