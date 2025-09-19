British track star Keely Hodgkinson is through to the semi-finals of the women's 800 metres at the World Championships in Tokyo.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old - who is the reigning Olympic champion in the event - is hoping to spearhead a late charge up the medal table for Great Britain on the final weekend of action in Japan. The British team have won just one medal at the championships so far, with Jake Wightman finishing second in the men's 1500m.

With the competition wrapping up on Sunday, Hodgkinson has been tipped to add a world title to the gold medal she won in Paris last year. She eased through the heats on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After leading from the front, she crossed the line to win her heat in a relatively slow 1min 59.79sec, more than five seconds off her British record. She was later joined by her training partner and roommate Georgia Hunter Bell, who also won her race in the marginally quicker time of 1min 58.82sec.

British track star Keely Hodgkinson is through to the semi-finals of the women's 800 metres at the World Championships in Tokyo. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The pair are targeting a British one-two in the event. Viewers in the UK can watch the World Athletics Championships for free on BBC One and Two and BBC iPlayer. Keely Hodgkinson will run next on Friday 19th September in the semi-finals of the women's 800m, which get under way at 12:43pm UK time.

The 800m final will be on Sunday 21st September at 11:35am. The 800m women's world record is 1:53.28, set by Jarmila Kratochvílová of Czechoslovakia on July 26, 1983, in Munich, Germany. This remarkable time is the longest-standing individual record in athletics.