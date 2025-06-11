A GoFundMe page has been set up after the death of Elius Kipsang from a cardiac arrest at 28.

Kenyan runner Elius Kipsang has tragically passed away from a cardiac arrest at 28. He was living and training in the US and died in Washington. According to The Eastleigh Voice, “The athlete had fallen ill on Friday, 6 June, and was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, Washington, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit. He remained in critical condition for four days before he was pronounced dead.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up which read: “Despite the tireless efforts of doctors and nurses, he tragically passed away on Tuesday, June 10th, 2025. His sudden departure has left his family, friends, and teammates devastated.

“Eliud was a champion in the 1500m track and field event, demonstrating extraordinary talent and dedication throughout his career. His success as an NCAA national champion solidified his place among the best middle-distance runners. He proudly represented the University of Alabama, competing at the highest collegiate level.

“Beyond his time in university athletics, Eliud pursued his dream professionally, signing with Adidas Pro, where he aimed to continue his legacy of excellence.

“In this difficult time, we are appealing for both emotional and financial support to help with the repatriation process, so his family can lay him to rest with love and dignity.

“The costs of transportation, funeral arrangements, and legal procedures are overwhelming, and we need your help. Any donation-big or small-will go directly toward bringing Eliud home and easing the financial burden on his grieving family. If you are unable to contribute financially, we kindly ask for your emotional support through messages of encouragement, prayers, and by sharing this fundraiser.

“Let's come together to honor Eliud's incredible journey and legacy.Thank you for your kindness and generosity.”