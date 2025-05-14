A 30-year-old bodybuilder has died of a cardiac arrest after collapsing in front of the audience and judges during a competition.

Wanderson Da Silva Moreira fell ill at an event in Campo Grande, a city in the central and western region of Brazil, on Saturday (May 10). He later died after suffering a cardiac arrest, according to local media.

The star was competing in the Pantanal Contest, which is a pathway to Mr Olympia Brazil and the Arnold Classic South America. He is said to have collapsed suddenly while on stage, in front of judges and a live audience.

Wanderson's coach paid tribute to him on social media: "I have no words to describe the depth of sadness and shock I still feel. He was not an athlete, he was a great friend, a family man, a man with a huge heart who was always willing to help those who needed him. We can only mourn his loss and ask God to comfort especially his family and all of us. You are and always will be part of our team and family."

Medics rushed to the athlete after he suddenly collapsed, and he was given treatment for more than an hour which included 80 minutes of cardiac massage and six shocks. He was also provided with medication and intubated. But, he could not be saved and he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Wanderson leaves behind a wife and two children. Prior to his sudden and untimely death, the bodybuilder had written online that he wanted to win the Pantanal Contest in honour of his partner. “Today I came without you, but I will do my best to take one more home,” he wrote in a post which included a photograph of his wife which he uploaded hours ahead of the competition.

According to a local police report, a friend who accompanied him reported that Wanderson had a history of high blood pressure. But there is no suggestion that this was linked to his death. The Pantanal Contest the late star was competing in went ahead as normal after his medical emergency.

His death comes around a week after the death of a fellow Brazilian bodybuilding champion - who was also 30. Guilherme Henrique, known as Gui Bull, who was a prominent figure in the fitness community of Maringa, a city in Parana, died at the beginning of May. Henrique's death was confirmed last Monday, (May 5), but the cause of death has still not been announced.

His girlfriend, Jéssica Belenello, wrote a lengthy message on her Instagram story where she discussed the circumstances surrounding his sudden passing. "The cause of death was asphyxiation due to bronchoaspiration," she said, adding ... "it has no connection whatsoever to the absurd speculations that have been circulating." She went on: "Gui is the love of my life; he was an incredible person, full of light, and he deserves to be remembered that way."

Bronchoaspiration, or aspiration into the lungs, is a serious condition where food, liquid, or other material enters the lungs instead of the digestive tract. It is uncomfortable, but can also put a person at risk of choking.