Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A marathon legend says watching her daughter undergo cancer treatment was “the hardest thing a parent can go through”.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paula Radcliffe said it was “horrible” to watch her daughter have chemotherapy in 2020 - but Isla has bounced back and this weekend will take on her first London Marathon, a decade after Paula ran her final one.

Isla, now 18, was taken to a paediatrician during lockdown after she experienced a variety of symptoms including stomach aches and loss of breath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paula Radcliffe of Britain holds her daughter Isla after winning the Women's Division of the New York City Marathon in New York 04 November 2007. AFP PHOTO/TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) | Timothy A Clary/AFP via Getty Images

“It then moved very quickly. On the Tuesday she visited the doctor, we had a scan on the Wednesday and one week later we were already in the hospital starting the first round of chemo,” Paula, now 51, told the Radio Times.

Talking about the treatment, she said: “It’s the hardest thing a parent can go through. You can support them and be with them the whole way through, but you can’t do that chemo for them. It’s horrible to watch your child suffering through that, but at the same time we believed that if it felt bad, it was killing the cancer.”

She added: “There are things you’re not ready for – either going through it or as a parent.”

“She (Isla) doesn’t know how it has affected her chances of becoming a parent,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Radcliffe also has a son called Raphael with her husband Gary Lough and spoke about how her daughter’s diagnosis had affected him.

“There was a huge amount of mother’s guilt for the fact that you have to focus more on one child for that period of time,” she said.

Radcliffe will be commentating as part of the BBC team during the marathon, taking place on Sunday.

“It’s an extremely emotional place to be anyway, when you see people turn that corner on the Mall and they realise they’ve done it”, she said. “But when it’s your little girl doing it, that’s going to be a bit more emotional.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Radcliffe told The Move Against Cancer Podcast in 2021 that Isla had undergone three rounds of chemotherapy and that it had been “really hard” for their family.

Her career saw her win the London and New York marathons three times each, along with victory in the 2002 Chicago Marathon. She returned to marathon running for the first time in a decade at the Tokyo Marathon in March and ran the Boston Marathon on Monday.