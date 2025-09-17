Burgin: "Everything is coming together at the right time"

Max Burgin is going for gold in Tokyo | Sam Mellish

The Halifax runner is a medal contender in Tokyo and is even eyeing a new national record, still held by double Olympic champion Seb Coe from 44 years ago.

Max Burgin feels everything is coming together at the right time after breezing through his first round 800m race at the World Athletics Championships.

Burgin faces stiff competition on both counts from his fellow Brit Ben Pattison, who won World Championship bronze in 2023 and is regaining form following a fractured leg.

However, the hot favourite for 800m gold remains Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi, the Olympic champion.

Burgin nearly beat the Kenyan in the Diamond League final last month and is confident he can compete but first he must navigate Thursday’s semi-final.

“It has been a brilliant season so far, in terms of the experience I am bringing into this champs,” he said.

“All of this year, I have been racing the top lads or the lads you expect to be in contention for a medal and I have been in and amongst it.

“So I would be happy to say I would be in that conversation as well.

“Racing these lads all year and really getting a feel for the pace and that top end pace they run at. It all seems to be coming together at the right time.”

Burgin was the second-fastest qualifier behind USA’s Donovan Brazier after clocking one minute 44.66 seconds.

He controlled his heat and showed plenty of gas down the final straight, but was restrained enough to suggest there is plenty in the tank.

Thursday’s semi-finals consists of three heats of eight athletes, with the top two progressing to the final automatically and two spots for the fastest losers.

Pattison has his work cut out after being drawn in a heat with the three medallists from last summer’s Olympics, while Burgin is in the second heat alongside Brazier.

If he runs as he did in the heat, he will be confident of doing the job.

“I held the position in the right place for as long as I needed to, it was fast enough up until the 600, where I needed to push it on a little bit,” he said.

“I finished in the top three in the automatic spots but even if I hadn’t done, I think I judged the pace right so it would have been a fastest loser spot just in case.

“In my eyes that was perfect for what I needed to do.”

