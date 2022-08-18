Gibbs-White was part of Steve Cooper’s England U17s side that won the World Cup in 2017

Morgan Gibbs-White is set to become a Nottingham Forest player, according to reports.

Forest, who have spent more than £110m since earning promotion to the Premier League in May, have been in hot pursuit of the Wolves ace.

If Gibbs-White joins the free spending Reds then he will be the 16th signing of the window and smash the club’s record transfer fee paid - bringing an end to one of the most drawn out moves of the summer.

Here’s all you need to know…

Who is Morgan Gibbs-White?

Gibbs-White has been a long time target of Forest and their head coach Steve Cooper, who has worked with the forward twice before.

The player, 22, was part of Cooper’s England U17s side that won the World Cup in 2017 and the coach had him on loan at Swansea City.

A product of the Wolves academy, Gibbs-White made his Premier League debut in 2018, coming off the bench as a late substitute against Everton.

He has racked up more than 60 appearances for Wolves and last season enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at Sheffield United in the Championship.

His 11 goals from 35 appearances helped the Blades to the Championship play-offs where they were beaten semi-finalists at the hands of Forest.

Stafford born Gibbs-White has represented England at every age group from under-16s to under-21s, and will have eyes on becoming a full international.

How much are Forest spending on Gibbs-White?

The fee has steadily increased from the early days of August when figures in the region of £40 million were reported as being turned down by Wolves.

His parent club said Gibbs-White wasn’t for sale but an offer of £44 million seems to have changed Wolves’ minds, in a deal which includes plenty of add ons.

The up front cost is reportedly around £25m and if the player’s transfer to Forest goes through then his first game in a red shirt could come against Everton on Saturday.

What shirt number will Gibbs-White wear at Forest?

Forest are yet to assign the number 10 shirt this season, following their return to the Premier League.

When the squad list was revealed it set off speculation online that Cooper was waiting for Gibbs-White to fill this role.

Gibbs-White has worn number 18 for Wolves this season and donned the number 27 shirt for Sheffield United last campaign.