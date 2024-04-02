Motorcyclist Troy Beinlich has been killed following a crash at the Racefoxx 1000km - on the site of the German Grand Prix. The iconic Hockenheimring track has not hosted Formula One since 2018 when Lewis Hamilton emerged victorious for the fourth time. However, the Racefoxx 1000km, described as an “affordable start to the motorsport season”, took place at the weekend.

But disaster struck on Saturday when Beinlich fell from his bike and collided with two riders. The race was immediately cancelled, as well as the rest of Saturday’s schedule, while desperate attempts were made to save his life.

A rescue helicopter and ambulance workers tried in vain to save Beinlich - pronounced dead at the scene. The event organisers offered their “deepest condolences” to the 21-year-old’s family following the tragedy.

“Unfortunately, a serious accident occurred during the race,” a statement read. “Despite all the efforts of the emergency services and the circuit safety personnel, help arrived too late for our fellow driver. We are stunned and infinitely sad that our sport has shown its ugly side.

“To respect the families and friends, we cannot and do not want to provide any further details at this time. Please understand and give the family members time and space to grieve. We would like to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends.”