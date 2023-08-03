England’s win over Australia marked their first ever win over the country in a World Cup

England achieved a historic victory over Australia to finish top of Group F in the Netball World Cup in South Africa. The Vitality Roses came from an eight-goal deficit in the third quarter to edge the Australians out by just one goal.

It is only the second time the Roses have beaten the Australians since their Commonwealth Games triumph in 2018 and the first time they have ever managed to do so at a World Cup. England were already assured of a place in the last four of the tournament, thanks to their 89-28 win over Fiji on Tuesday (1 August), but the win over the Australians means they finish top of their group and extend their unbeaten record with six wins from six.

The score was poised at 45-44 in favour of the Diamonds heading into the final quarter as the Roses struggled to break down their opponents’ defence. However, a crucial tip from Fran Williams in the final seconds meant England maintained possession and played down the clock to take home the monumental victory, winning 56-55.

England have never won a Netball World Cup, but have taken the bronze medal home at the past three editions. As the Roses look ahead to their next fixtures, here is all you need to know about how to tune in to the Netball World Cup...

What’s been said?

Speaking after the match, the Vitality Roses’ head coach Jess Thirlby said: “The fact we were eight goals down, to be pushed in the last 15 minutes and still come out on top, you can’t underestimate what that tells me about where the group are at mentally.

Imogen Allison plays against Australia at Netball World Cup

“We know that we’ve got two games to come and it means nothing if we can’t follow it up. But for today, it is important to allow the players to celebrate.”

Imogen Allison also spoke of England’s historic performance saying: “Every win is a confidence boost for us, It is something that keeps us going day after day - getting one over Australia is a good one. We’ve had some games where we’ve been able to throw out different combinations and that is why we were able to go and do it out there. All the girls that came on had a huge impact.”

When is England’s next match?

England will now face either New Zealand or South Africa in their semi-final fixture which takes place on Saturday 5 August with a UK start-time of 10am scheduled. The other semi-final will be contested by Australia and Jamaica on Saturday at 3pm BST.

Defending champions, New Zealand, suffered their biggest ever loss at a World Cup with Jamaica beating the Silver Ferns by 59-48 and they must now await the result of host nation South Africa’s match against Uganda to confirm their last-four place.

The grand finale will be played on Sunday 6 August with a UK start-time of 5pm scheduled.