Helen Housby of England at the Netball World Cup 2019 in Liverpool (Photo: Emma Simpson/Getty Images)

This weekend (28 July) sees the centre pass to the 2023 edition of the Netball World Cup, an international competition contested every four years.

The tournament, which begins in Cape Town in South Africa on Friday (the first time the tournament will be held in Africa), will see England start by taking on Barbados while Scotland face Malawi and Wales take on hosts South Africa.

New Zealand are the reigning champions of the Netball World Cup after they beat 11-time winners Australia in a dramatic final in Liverpool four years ago. England finished third but will hope to bounce back after a disappointing Commonwealth Games in 2022 saw them fail to win a medal.

How can I watch the Netball World Cup on TV?

The BBC has confirmed that it will showcase the 2023 Netball World Cup across its broadcast platforms, with coverage beginning from the second group stage onwards.

Speaking about the announcement, director of BBC Sport, Barbara Slater, said: “We are delighted to be showcasing the Netball World Cup 2023 free to air across the BBC."

Sky has the television rights for the opening weekend, and fans wishing to watch those games will need to subscribe to Sky Sports. Memberships start from £20, with other packages being offered from £24/month.

Those with subscriptions can then stream the action through Sky Sports website and the SkyGo app. NowTV also offers options to watch Sky Sports channels with daily passes starting from £11.98/day.

All matches from the second group stage onwards will be shown across BBC Television, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, and fans will also be able to tune into BBC Radio 5 Live - the latter will have coverage of England’s ties with Malawi and Scotland on 29 and 30 July respectively.

When are the home nations playing?

16 teams will contest the 2023 title, six of which qualified automatically. Those teams were made up of the hosts, and the top five (other) teams in the World Netball Rankings: Australia, New Zealand, Jamaica, England, South Africa (hosts), and Uganda.

The remaining ten places were filled via five regional tournaments, with two teams qualifying from each. England, Scotland and Wales are the home nations who have qualified for this year's Netball World Cup.

At the time of writing, only the first stage of games has been confirmed. Stage 2's fixtures are to be confirmed, and are dependent on the results of Stage 1, but those games will be played between Monday 31 July and Friday 4th August.

All matches at the event will be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Friday 28 July

South Africa v Wales (5pm)

England v Barbados / Malawi v Scotland (7pm)

Saturday 29 July

Jamaica v Wales (10am)

Scotland v Barbados (5pm)

England v Malawi (7pm)

Sunday 30 July

Wales v Sri Lanka (8am)