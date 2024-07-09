Andre Drege has died aged 25. | AFP via Getty Images

A cyclist has died at the age of 25 after being involved in an accident.

Norwegian cyclist Andre Drege has died at the age of 25 after he was involved in an accident during the Tour of Austria in the early hours of Saturday, July 6.

During the fourth day of the five-day tour, Drege suffered ‘severe injuries’ while he was riding down Grossglockner, the largest mountain in Austria. The injuries proved to be fatal and he later died - it is unclear if he passed away at the scene or in hospital, as details regarding the crash are being kept private.

Dereg had led an excellent season before his untimely death. He has won seven races, including the overall classification at Visit South Aegean Islands. He also achieved success at the Tour of Rhodes and the Tour du Loir et Cher. He had been cycling competitively since he was just 14 years of age, having been ‘fascinated’ with the sport for his whole life.

Tour of Austria issued a statement following the incident, which reads [via BBC Sport]: “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we have to announce the passing of Andre Drege. Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident, and our thoughts and prayers are with Andre's family and loved ones, his team Coop-Repsol, during this incredibly difficult time.

In a statement issued on social media following Drege’s death, his team, Coop-Repsol, wrote on social media: “The cycling community is one big family, and it has been incredibly moving to experience the immense support and compassion during this difficult time. It is something we deeply appreciate.