Arsenal and Chelsea mull over striker's price tag as Everton man 'could' leave

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal boss | Getty Images

The latest Premier League transfer headlines for Saturday, July 6th

The new Premier League season begins next month and Manchester City will be looking to retain their title once again. They won the league last term ahead of Arsenal and Liverpool, whilst Aston Villa snook into the top four.

Manchester United got their hands on the FA Cup, whilst Liverpool won the League Cup. Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton won promotion from the Championship and have replaced relegated trio Sheffield United, Luton Town and Burnley. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours doing the rounds...

Chelsea and Arsenal striker target latest

Chelsea and Arsenal have been put off by Napoli’s hefty price tag for Victor Osimhen, according to a report by TeamTalk. The London pair are both interested in landing the striker this summer but may have to look elsewhere with his valuation seen as too high.

Osimhen, who is 25-years-old, moved to his current club back in 2020 and has since been a key player for them in Serie A. He has scored 76 goals in 133 games in all competitions.

Prior to his move to Serie A, he had spells at Wolfsburg in Germany and Lille in France.

Leicester land Fulham man

Leicester have completed the signing of Bobby Decordova-Reid from Fulham. He has become their first signing under new manager Steve Cooper.

The former Bristol City man has penned a three-year deal at the King Power Stadium. He has told the Foxes’ official club website: “Turning up here was a special moment, looking around and seeing the infrastructure. It’s got that wow factor. It feels nice. I’m delighted to be here and I can’t wait to get going.

“I had a good chat with the Manager, he told me the vision of the Club. I spoke to him a few times and he was very clear in what he wanted and what he saw in me. He believes in me and it’s a perfect fit for me.”

Everton could let defender leave

Everton ‘could’ sell defender Michael Keane in this window, as per Football Insider. The centre-back has fallen down the pecking order at Goodison Park over recent times and has lost his place in the team due to the emergence of Jarrad Branthwaite.

Keane joined the Toffees back in 2017 and has since played 212 matches for the Merseyside club altogether.

However, his game time has dried up and he featured on only 12 occasions in the last campaign.

He rose up through the academy at Manchester United and played five times for the Red Devils as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away from Old Trafford at Leicester City, Derby County and Blackburn Rovers.

Keane cut ties with United on a permanent basis in 2015 and had three years at Burnley, two of which were in the top flight, before Everton snapped him up.