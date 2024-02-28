Ole Anderson (far left) with the iconic wrestling group The Four Horsemen. Anderson has died at the age of 81, leaving only four members of the original group alive (Credit: WWE/PWI)

Ole Anderson, known as one of the original members of the iconic wrestling stable The Four Horsemen, led by Ric Flair, has died at the age of 81. The initial news was reported by Ric Flair, with several media outlets confirming his death including Wrestling Observer Radio and WWE’s official website.

Born Alan Rogowski in September 1942, Anderson was a prominent figure in professional wrestling, known for his contributions across various promotions spanning from the late 1960s to the mid-1990s. Trained by Dick the Bruiser and Verne Gagne, he debuted in the American Wrestling Association (AWA) in 1967 as "Rock Rogowski." He later adopted the ring name "Ole Anderson" and became part of the Minnesota Wrecking Crew alongside Gene and Lars Anderson.

During his tenure with Jim Crockett Promotions and Georgia Championship Wrestling from the mid-1970s to the early 1980s, Anderson gained fame as a tag team specialist. The Minnesota Wrecking Crew achieved considerable success, winning titles such as the NWA Georgia Tag Team Championship and the Mid-Atlantic version of the NWA World Tag Team Championship multiple times. Anderson's feuds with notable stars like Mr. Wrestling, Dusty Rhodes, and Ric Flair solidified his status as a key player in the wrestling scene.

Ole Anderson (left) with his kayfabe brother Arn Anderson (right) had several tag team title reigns during the territory days of pro wrestling (Credit: WWE)

In 1986, Anderson joined the original iteration of The Four Horsemen stable alongside Flair, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, and manager J. J. Dillon. However, he was later ousted from the group in favour of Lex Luger. Anderson's wrestling career continued with sporadic appearances and managerial roles until his eventual retirement in the mid-1990s.