Ole Anderson | Former Four Horseman and WCW booker dies aged 81, according to Ric Flair
Ole Anderson, known as one of the original members of the iconic wrestling stable The Four Horsemen, led by Ric Flair, has died at the age of 81. The initial news was reported by Ric Flair, with several media outlets confirming his death including Wrestling Observer Radio and WWE’s official website.
Born Alan Rogowski in September 1942, Anderson was a prominent figure in professional wrestling, known for his contributions across various promotions spanning from the late 1960s to the mid-1990s. Trained by Dick the Bruiser and Verne Gagne, he debuted in the American Wrestling Association (AWA) in 1967 as "Rock Rogowski." He later adopted the ring name "Ole Anderson" and became part of the Minnesota Wrecking Crew alongside Gene and Lars Anderson.
During his tenure with Jim Crockett Promotions and Georgia Championship Wrestling from the mid-1970s to the early 1980s, Anderson gained fame as a tag team specialist. The Minnesota Wrecking Crew achieved considerable success, winning titles such as the NWA Georgia Tag Team Championship and the Mid-Atlantic version of the NWA World Tag Team Championship multiple times. Anderson's feuds with notable stars like Mr. Wrestling, Dusty Rhodes, and Ric Flair solidified his status as a key player in the wrestling scene.
In 1986, Anderson joined the original iteration of The Four Horsemen stable alongside Flair, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, and manager J. J. Dillon. However, he was later ousted from the group in favour of Lex Luger. Anderson's wrestling career continued with sporadic appearances and managerial roles until his eventual retirement in the mid-1990s.
Beyond his in-ring exploits, Anderson served as a booker for various promotions, including WCW, where he played a significant role as the booker for the company, shaping storylines and character development. He authored a book titled "Inside Out: How Corporate America Destroyed Professional Wrestling," offering insights into the behind-the-scenes workings of the industry.
