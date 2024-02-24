Rhea Ripley has topped Pro Wrestling Illustrated's Women's 250 list for 2023 after an incredible 12 months (Credit: Getty Images)

The first WWE Premium Live Event in Australia is in the books, with the WWE’s Elimination Chamber having concluded moments ago and providing a bit more of an insight into what we can expect on the Road to Wrestlemania 40.

In the main event, Rhea Ripley successfully defended her WWE Women’s World Championship against her biggest challenge to date, Nia Jax. Despite Jax dominating “The Eradicator” in the early stages of the bout, Ripley’s strength and determination in front of her fellow compatriots saw her landing a top-rope superplex on Jax, before finishing the challenger off with her signature move, the Riptide

The Men’s Elimination Chamber saw a surprise appearance by AJ Styles, who invaded the structure after the elimination of Bobby Lashley to lay LA Knight to waste with a chair. This was in response to LA Knight beating “The Phenomenal One” to earn his place in the chamber. With the final two coming down to Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton, “The Viper” thought he was marching to Wrestlemania to take on Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.,

But an already eliminated Logan Paul came back into the structure and laid Orton out with a pair of brass knuckles, leading “DM Hunk” to earn the victory and dace Seth “Freaking” Rollins at the Show of Shows.

In the Women’s Elimination Chamber, despite a fantastic effort from Bianca Belair, it wasn’t enough to topple “The Man” Becky Lynch, who last eliminated Liv Morgan to set up a much anticipated Women’s World Championship match against Rhea Ripley.

It wasn’t all good news for the Australian audience; another home crown favourite, Indi Hartwell, faced The Kabuki Warriors of Asuka and Kairi Sane (with Iyo Sky at ringside) for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship alongside Candice LeRae, with the former NXT pairing coming up short.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins were the guests on “The Grayson Waller Experience” this afternoon too, with the Australian wrestler going as far as to drink a “shoey” with a famous sports star in the front of the crowd. After some trash-talking from Waller’s other guest, Auston Theory, Waller stepped back to allow Rhodes and Rollins the chance to slap the mouthy Theory around.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 full results

WWE World Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) retained against Nia Jax

Men’s Elimination Chamber: Drew McIntyre last eliminated Randy Orton

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: The Judgement Day defeated Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne

WWE Women’s Elimination Chamber: Becky Lynch last eliminated Liv Morgan

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Kabuki Warriors (c) retained against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell

Current WWE Wrestlemania 40 Card

WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend against Royal Rumble 2024 winner Cody Rhodes at this year's Wrestlemania 40 (Credit: WWE)

Night 1: Roman Reigns and The Rock vs Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Night 2: WWE Undisputed World Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs Cody Rhodes

Night 2: WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs Drew McIntyre

Night not confirmed: