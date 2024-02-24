Rhea Ripley defends her title in front of her home country in this morning WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 (Credit: WWE/TKO)

For the first time in the WWE’s Premium Live Event (Pay Per View) history, the company is taking its horrific metal structure to Western Australia, with the advent this morning of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2024, being held in Perth, Australia. It could have been different, with WWE commentator Michael Cole admitting the path taking the giant “elimination chamber” structure had to be re-routed due to pirates at sea - but the monstrosity has been set up as Australian fans and those who made the journey around the world are filing in for the final destination before Wrestlemania 40.

In one of the most highly anticipated clashes of the evening, reigning Women's World Champion and Aussie native Rhea Ripley finds herself facing a formidable challenge in the form of the returning powerhouse, Nia Jax. Their bitter rivalry, fueled by betrayal and vengeance, reaches its boiling point as they collide in front of Ripley’s home country, with many hoping she retains and marches on to Wrestlemania 40 to meet the winner of this morning’s Women’s Elimination Chamber match.

Meanwhile, on the men's side, the road to WrestleMania XL takes a pivotal turn as a star-studded lineup of competitors battles it out in an epic Elimination Chamber match. With the coveted opportunity to challenge for Raw's World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania on the line, tensions run high as superstars leave it all on the line in pursuit of championship glory.

Adding to the excitement, Australian sensation Grayson Waller hosts a special edition of "The Grayson Waller Effect" live from Elimination Chamber, featuring exclusive interviews and insights from some of WWE's biggest stars, including 2024 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

What matches have been announced for WWE Elimination Chamber 2024?

WWE Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs Nia Jax

Men’s Elimination Chamber for a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestlemania 40: Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley vs LA Knight vs Kevin Owens vs Logan Paul

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: The Judgement Day (Finna Balor and Damian Priest) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)

Women’s Elimination Chamber for a shot at the Women’s World Championship at Wrestlemania 40: Becky Lynch vs Liv Morgan vs Tiffany Stratton vs Naomi vs Raquel Rodriguez

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Kabuki Warriors (c) (Asuka and Kairi Sane with Iyo Sky) vs. Candice LeRae (Kick Off Show)

What time is the WWE Elimination Chamber 2024?

WWE Elimination Chamber’s main show begins on Saturday February 24 2024 at 10:00am GMT

Where can I stream WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 in the United Kingdom?