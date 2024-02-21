Coronation Street | Former Les Battersby actor Bruce Jones trades pints for pins after UK wrestling debut
Entering the ring, standing not quite as tall as his opponent and weight equally less, “The Heat from Coronation Street,” Les Battersby… is what the wrestling contingent here at NationalWorld TV would have loved to of heard after former “Corrie” actor Bruce Jones made his pro wrestling debut last weekend.
The former Les Battersby entered the ring inside the Trinity Sports Centre in Manchester on Sunday evening (February 18 2024), making his in-ring debut for Sovereign Pro Wrestling at their latest event, “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot.”
As Status Quo's 'Rockin' All Over The World' filled the arena, the crowd erupted with excitement as Battersby, clad in double denim and a Les Battersby World Order shirt (a nod to the iconic “new World order” logo made famous by WCW), made his way to the ring. The audience serenaded him with chants of "Les" as he stepped into the squared circle, marking a significant moment in the night's proceedings.
Battersby didn't enter the ring alone; he formed his faction, reminiscent of the iconic nWo, with other members of the stable joining him. Together, they made a memorable presence in the ring, capturing the attention of the audience with their bold entrance.
However, their moment was interrupted by The Wright Way, a faction dedicated to former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Despite the interruption, the LBWO stood their ground and, through teamwork, emerged victorious, effectively taking out Thatcher Wright and Charles Douglas.
In a move that harkened back to wrestling legends like the Von Erichs, the subject of the critically acclaimed A24 film “The Iron Claw”, Battersby/Jones delivered a decisive blow to Thatcher Wright using the Iron Claw, solidifying his presence as a force to be reckoned with in the ring. While it remains uncertain whether Battersby will continue to make appearances in the world of professional wrestling, his debut marked a significant moment in his career.
