Oleksandr Usyk Net Worth: Wealth of the Boxing Star

Here is everything you need to know about the wealth of boxing star Oleksandr Usyk

Ukrainian boxing sensation Oleksandr Usyk has ascended to the pinnacle of the sport, both in terms of accolades and financial success. As of 2025, his net worth reflects a career marked by historic victories, lucrative fight purses, and strategic endorsements, which we’ll be looking at here.

Oleksandr Usyk Net Worth

Estimates of Usyk's net worth vary, with figures ranging from £45 million to £200 million. According to bet365, his fortune is around £200 million, largely attributed to earnings from high-profile bouts, especially his two victories over Tyson Fury.

Conversely, Celebrity Net Worth places his net worth at approximately $65 million. The disparity underscores the challenges in pinpointing exact figures, but it's undeniable that Usyk stands among the wealthiest boxers globally.

Oleksandr Usyk Salary

Usyk's earnings per fight have seen a significant uptick as his career progressed:​

Tyson Fury II (2024): £82.5 million

Tyson Fury I (2024): £30 million

Anthony Joshua II (2022): £32.5 million

Daniel Dubois (2023): £5 million​

These figures, sourced from Sportscasting, highlight the substantial financial rewards from his marquee matchups.

Oleksandr Usyk Boxing Sponsorships

Beyond the ring, Usyk has secured several endorsement deals that bolster his income:

Technocom: A leading Ukrainian mobile operator, this partnership elevated Usyk's profile in his home country.

A leading Ukrainian mobile operator, this partnership elevated Usyk's profile in his home country. BoxRaw: A boxing apparel and equipment company, aligning with Usyk's professional image.

These collaborations not only provide financial benefits but have also enhanced his brand visibility globally.

Oleksandr Usyk Wealth and Assets

Despite his substantial earnings, Usyk is known for his modest lifestyle. In a light-hearted revelation, he shared that he wears a $100 fake Rolex watch, purchased during training in Turkey, humorously noting that his wealth makes the counterfeit undetectable.

Usyk also invests in ventures close to his heart:​

Ready to Fight: A social media platform aimed at connecting fighters and fans.

A social media platform aimed at connecting fighters and fans. Usyk-17 Promotions: His own boxing promotion company, supporting upcoming talent.​

Additionally, he founded a non-profit organization to aid Ukrainians affected by ongoing conflicts, reflecting his commitment to philanthropy.​