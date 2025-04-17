Oleksandr Usyk Net Worth: Wealth of the Boxing Star
Ukrainian boxing sensation Oleksandr Usyk has ascended to the pinnacle of the sport, both in terms of accolades and financial success. As of 2025, his net worth reflects a career marked by historic victories, lucrative fight purses, and strategic endorsements, which we’ll be looking at here.
Estimates of Usyk's net worth vary, with figures ranging from £45 million to £200 million. According to bet365, his fortune is around £200 million, largely attributed to earnings from high-profile bouts, especially his two victories over Tyson Fury.
Conversely, Celebrity Net Worth places his net worth at approximately $65 million. The disparity underscores the challenges in pinpointing exact figures, but it's undeniable that Usyk stands among the wealthiest boxers globally.
Oleksandr Usyk Salary
Usyk's earnings per fight have seen a significant uptick as his career progressed:
- Tyson Fury II (2024): £82.5 million
- Tyson Fury I (2024): £30 million
- Anthony Joshua II (2022): £32.5 million
- Anthony Joshua I (2021): £5 million
- Daniel Dubois (2023): £5 million
These figures, sourced from Sportscasting, highlight the substantial financial rewards from his marquee matchups.
Oleksandr Usyk Boxing Sponsorships
- Technocom: A leading Ukrainian mobile operator, this partnership elevated Usyk's profile in his home country.
- BoxRaw: A boxing apparel and equipment company, aligning with Usyk's professional image.
These collaborations not only provide financial benefits but have also enhanced his brand visibility globally.
Oleksandr Usyk Wealth and Assets
Despite his substantial earnings, Usyk is known for his modest lifestyle. In a light-hearted revelation, he shared that he wears a $100 fake Rolex watch, purchased during training in Turkey, humorously noting that his wealth makes the counterfeit undetectable.
Usyk also invests in ventures close to his heart:
- Ready to Fight: A social media platform aimed at connecting fighters and fans.
- Usyk-17 Promotions: His own boxing promotion company, supporting upcoming talent.
Additionally, he founded a non-profit organization to aid Ukrainians affected by ongoing conflicts, reflecting his commitment to philanthropy.
