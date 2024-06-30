Orlando Cepeda dead at 86: Baseball legend known as 'The Baby Bull,' has passed away

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

San Francisco Giants baseball star Orlando Cepeda was the only the second Puerto Rican native elected to the Hall of Fame.

His family confirmed in a statement to the San Francisco Giants that Orlando Cepeda had ‘passed away peacefully’ on Friday 28 June. His wife Nydia said in a statement, which was shared by the Giants that “Our beloved Orlando passed away peacefully at home this evening, listening to his favorite music and surrounded by his loved ones.” She added that “We take comfort that he is at peace.”

This is the second death for the San Francisco Giants in just over a week after the passing of another legend, Willie Mays. The Giants manager said “What another gut punch.” He also added that Orlando Cepeda was “Another incredible personality. Just beloved here, the statue out front. The numbers he put up. There are a lot of legends here. He was certainly right in the middle of that. To have it so close in proximity to Willie, it’s kind of staggering."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement that "Orlando Cepeda was one of the best hitters of his generation. He starred for three historic National League franchises, and the 11-time All-Star played alongside Hall of Fame players throughout his career.”

Baseball legend Orlando Cepeda, known as'The Baby Bull,' has died | Getty Images

Rob Manfred also said that "Orlando was the 1958 National League Rookie of the Year when Major League Baseball debuted in San Francisco, where later ‘The Baby Bull’s’ number 30 was retired. In 1967, he earned NL MVP honors during the St Louis Cardinals’ World Championship season."

Rob Manfred also added that “Orlando overcame challenges throughout his life to build a Hall of Fame career. This beloved figure from Puerto Rico was one of the many players of his era who helped turn baseball into a multicultural game. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to his family, his friends across our game, and his many fans in Puerto Rico, San Francisco, St. Louis, Atlanta and beyond."

Fox News reported that “Cepeda, nicknamed "The Baby Bull," played first base during his 17 seasons in the majors, beginning with the Giants. He also spent time with St. Louis, Atlanta, Oakland, Boston and Kansas City. In the spring of 1969, Cepeda was traded by the Cardinals to the Braves for Joe Torre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad