Oscar Pistorius pictured for first time since release from prison

Former gold medal winning Paralympic athlete and convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius has been pictured for the first time since his release from prison earlier in the year - he was seen ‘smiling’ on his way to the parole office.

Pistorius was accused of murdering his then-girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, on February 14, 2013. He shot Steenkamp four times through a locked bathroom door - initially, he had claimed that he believed she was an intruder.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initially, he was charged with culpable homicide and was sentenced to five years in prison, with an additional three-year suspended sentence. However, in 2015, his charge was upgraded to murder after an appeal at a panel on the Supreme Court of Appeal of South Africa. Following this, his prison sentence was extended by six years.

While he has now been released from prison, Pistorius will be monitored until his sentence expires on December 5, 2029 - he will not be required to wear an electric monitor, however. It is understood that a parole officer will check in on him at unspecified times of the day - he will also be subject to unscheduled and regular drug tests and is legally prohibited from contacting members of Steenkamp’s family.

He has made an appeal to the International Paralympic Committee in hopes of securing work, but this will not happen. He has been deemed by the committee as being ‘too toxic to work with now’ - they also said, anonymously, that ‘there's nothing for him here’.