Partner of ex-Penn State wide receiver Julian Fleming dies in ATV crash as footballer rushed to hospital
Former Penn State wide receiver Julian Fleming was seriously injured, and his girlfriend, Alyssa Boyd, was killed in an ATV crash in northern Pennsylvania on Friday evening (May 23).
According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash occurred in Bradford County when the couple struck a deer while riding an ATV. Boyd was pronounced dead at the scene, while Fleming was taken to Guthrie Troy Community Hospital with serious injuries.
His current condition has not been disclosed at the time of publication.
Authorities confirmed that neither Fleming nor Boyd was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Fleming, once the top high school wide receiver recruit in the country, began his college career at Ohio State before transferring to Penn State for his senior season. After going undrafted last month, he was expected to sign with the NFL side Green Bay Packers as a free agent, but the team withdrew their offer after he failed a physical.
The wide receiver rose to national prominence at Southern Columbia High School, where he broke state records for receiving yards and touchdowns.
