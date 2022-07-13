Two former champions get the first round action underway at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

One of the biggest events of the Professional Darts Corporation’s calendar returns this week as the 2022 edition of the World Matchplay is contested.

The very best players in the world head to the Winter Gardens in Blackpool to compete for the trophy which bare the name of legendary 16 time winner Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor.

This year marks the 29th edition of the competition, and the 28th to be played at the historic venue which was first opened in 1878.

Only once has the Winter Gardens not hosted the event - in 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic when it was staged behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

However, the large entertainment complex is as synonymous with the Matchplay as the Alexandra Palace is with the World Championships.

The history and prestige of the event makes it one of the most sought after prizes on the PDC circuit.

PDC World Matchplay Darts day one schedule

Headlining the opening day of action will be former World Grand Prix, Masters and Premier League winner Jonny Clayton.

The Welshman is on last as he faces Rowby-John Rodriguez who got the better of Clayton in singles action just last month as Wales faced Austria in the PDC World Cup of Darts.

However, the Welsh duo of Clayton and Gerwyn Price went on to beat Rodriguez and his partner Mensur Suljović 3-1 in the match.

Also in action on the opening night is defending champion and current world number one Peter Wright.

The 53-year old is up against Latvia’s Madars Razma, another player who impressed at last month’s World Cup of Darts.

Dimitri Van den Bergh, who won the competition in 2020, is also in action on a stacked opening night and will face a difficult test against 24-year old Englishman Callan Rydz who reached the quarter-final stage of the World Championships in December.

Getting the action underway with the very first match of the tournament will be Poland’s Krzysztof Ratajski who is seeded against 2014 BDO World Champion Stephen Bunting.

The opening night of action for day one of the event is:

Krzysztof Ratajski vs Stephen Bunting

Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Callan Rydz

Peter Wright vs Madars Razma

Jonny Clayton vs Rowby-John Rodriguez

Who is taking part in the even and how does qualification work?

Qualifying for the event are 32 of the top players in the world based on the PDC and Pro Tour Order of Merit standings.

The top 16 players on the PDC Order of Merit as of 11 July are seeded and the top 16 players on the ProTour Order of Merit, not to have already qualified, are unseeded.

The 32 players entering the competition in round one are: Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith, Michael van Gerwen, James Wade, Gary Anderson, José de Sousa, Jonny Clayton, Dimitri Van den Bergh, Rob Cross, Danny Noppert, Luke Humphries, Joe Cullen, Dirk van Duijvenbode, Dave Chisnall, Krzysztof Ratajski, Damon Heta, Nathan Aspinall, Ryan Searle, Martin Schindler, Brendan Dolan, Daryl Gurney, Callan Rydz, Gabriel Clemens, Adrian Lewis, Andrew Gilding, Stephen Bunting, Kim Huybrechts, Martin Lukeman, Chris Dobey, Madars Razma, Rowby-John Rodriguez.

PDC World Matchplay Darts: TV coverage and live stream

Sky Sports will broadcast all the action from the Winter Gardens live, starting at 7pm BST on Saturday, July 16 on Sky Sports Arena (Sky channel 408)

On Sunday there will be an afternoon session as well as an evening session, with the two broadcasts due to start at 1pm and 7:30pm on Sky Sports Action (Sky Channel 407)

Sky customers can watch all the action online and on mobile devices via the SkyGo app which can be downloaded from most mainstream app stores.

Non-Sky customers can also watch the darts by purchasing a subscription to NowTV.