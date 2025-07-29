Motorsport fans are concerned for the wellbeing of Stewart Friesen after an horrific accident during a race.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Friesen was rushed to hospital after a violent crash during a Super DIRTcar Series race at Autodrome Drummond.

Friesen, 44, was racing in the Big Block Modifieds when he lost control coming out of turn two. His car climbed the track and slammed into an unprotected concrete wall, launching into the air.

On impact, the car caught fire, flipped, and rolled back onto the track - where it was hit by another car.

Track officials waved the red flags immediately. Safety crews responded quickly and helped extricate Friesen, who was then taken to a nearby hospital.

A spokesperson has since shared an update on Friesen’s condition. They said: “Stewart is alert and talking, and he has been transported to a local hospital following an incident during the Super DIRTcar King of the North race at Autodrome Drummond.

“Thank you for all the comments and messages of concern and compassion.”

The race resumed after a lengthy delay and was won by Matt Sheppard.

Friesen races full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and won earlier this year at Michigan International Speedway.

He has four Truck Series wins and made one NASCAR Cup Series start at the 2021 Food City Dirt Race in Bristol.