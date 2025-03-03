Florida girl, seven, dies after drag racing crash as heartbreaking tributes paid

A young drag racer has died in Florida after losing control of her car, according to reports.

The family of Elienisse Zoe Diaz Rodriguez have been left utterly heartbroken after the child racer died in an accident at Orlando Speed World, FL. Elienisse was just seven years old.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Elienisse was on the drag strip when she lost control of her junior dragster racecar; she reportedly then struck a safety guide employee and crashed into a concrete wall.

She was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital, a children’s hospital in the heart of Orlando, but sadly died of her injuries two days later.

Posting on Facebook, sister Bryanna Martinez said: “My baby so beautiful, she will always be my sister. I love you my candle. She will always be in my heart.”

At Orlando Speed World, a drag racing event has been held in Elienisse’s memory, set up as a “celebration of life” with two-time world champion Elaine Larsen making an exhibition pass in her 250mph jet dragster.

A statement issued by the venue said: “We are deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident that took place at OSW. Our thoughts and prayers are with Elienisse’s family, and all those affected, including our racing community.

“Motorsport is built on passion, but moments like these remind us of the risks that come with what we love. While injuries can heal, the pain of loss is immeasurable.

“We stand together in support, mourning, and prayer during this difficult time. We extend our deepest condolences to those grieving and will continue to uplift them in our thoughts.”

A spokesperson for Eastland Christian School, where Elienisse had been studying, added: “Elienisse was a bright light in our school community, and we are thankful for the time we had with her. Her beautiful smile will be deeply missed by all of us.

“Our hearts go out to her family during this incredibly difficult time, and we ask that you join us in lifting them up in prayer and support. May we surround them with love and comfort as they navigate through this unimaginable loss.

“We will hold Elienisse’s memory close to our hearts.”