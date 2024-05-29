A former gold medallist at the Olympics has been hit with a doping ban.

Olympic pole vaulter Thiago Braz da Silva has been hit with a 16 month doping ban after he was found to have violated World Athletics anti-doping laws.

He tested positive for a banned substance - ostarine glucuronide - back in July of last year and has been suspended ever since. The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has now ruled that he will serve a ban until November 2024 (with the ban retroactively starting on July 2023). Due to this, Braz will be forced to miss out on the 2024 Paris Olympics, which are due to commence on July 26.

A gold medallist, Braz picked up the top award at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics - in doing so, he also set an Olympic record vault of 6.03 metres. He also took part in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where the Brazilian won a bronze medal.

The AIU issued a statement following the verdict, which reads: “The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has banned Rio 2016 Olympic champion Thiago Braz for 16 months for the presence of ostarine glucuronide which the athlete said he consumed through sports supplements containing the banned substance.

“Braz, who was provisionally suspended by the AIU on 28 July 2023 after returning a positive result following an in-competition test at the Bauhaus Galen Diamond League meeting in Stockholm on 2 July, will be barred from competing until 27 November 2024, with his period of provisional suspension being credited towards time served.”