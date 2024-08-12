Tom Daley has announced his retirement. | Getty Images

Tom Daley has announced his retirement from diving at the age of 30.

Team GB superstar and former Olympic gold medal winning diver Tom Daley has announced his retirement from the sport at the age of the 30 after he won a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics alongside Noah Williams.

An acclaimed Olympian, Daley has won five medals since making his debut at the games in 2008. He has won three bronze medals, one silver medal and one gold medal. Additionally, in 2008, he was one of Team GB’s youngest representatives of all time, being just 14 years old.

Outside of the Olympics, Daley has achieved great success at tournaments such as the World Diving Championships and the Commonwealth Games. He picked up four gold medals at the World Championships over the course of his career - he also won four gold medals at the Commonwealth Games.

A prominent member of the LGBTQ community, Daley has been praised for his activism regarding LGBTQ rights across the globe - he is married to Dustin Lance Black and the couple have two sons together.

Speaking in an interview with Vogue on his decision to retire, Daley said: “It was emotional at the end, up there on the platform, knowing it was going to be my last competitive dive. But I have to make the decision at some point, and it feels like the right time. It’s the right time to call it a day. I felt so incredibly nervous going into this, knowing it was my last Olympics. There was a lot of pressure and expectation.

"I was eager for it to be done... but when I walked out, and saw my husband [Lance] and kids [Robbie and Phoenix] and my friends and family in the audience, I was like, 'you know what? This is exactly why I did this. I’m here, and no matter what happens in the competition itself, I’m going to be happy.’"