Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The closing ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics is taking place at the Stade de France where the Athletics and Rugby 7s took place and Tom Jolly, the artistic director of the Paris 2024 Olympic ceremonies has titled the ceremony ‘Records.’

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For those of you who have been avidly watching the 2024 Paris Olympics, you may have noticed a rather familiar face in the crowds, none other than Hollywood actor Tom Cruise who has been spotted at the gymnastics and swimming and more recently, was there to see the women’s football team for the United States take gold in their 1-0 victory against Brazil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, it would seem that Tom Cruise is about to leap into action, quite literally, at the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony. According to TMZ, Tom Cruise will “be engineering an epic stunt to close out the Paris Olympics and pass the flag to Los Angeles for the 2028 games.” According to TMZ, “Sources with direct knowledge tell us… the plan for the upcoming Closing Ceremony involves Tom rappelling down from the top of Stade de France… landing on the stadium field and carrying the official Olympic flag.”

Tom Cruise, Snoop Dogg and Billie Eilish to close the Olympics | Getty Images

As if Tom Cruise wasn’t enough, the likes of Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to perform. Variety has reported that “All three artists will be seen from Los Angeles in a mix of pre-taped and live performances.”

How to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony

The 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony starts at 7pm UK time (8pm in France) and viewers in the UK will be able to watch it on BBC One, BBC Red Button and BBC iPlayer.

The closing ceremony is set to end at 10.15pm.