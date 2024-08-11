Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Georgia’s Bell achievement at the Paris Olympics 2024 is astounding considering she started her journey three years ago with a 5km park run in Bushy Park.

After winning the 1500m Olympic bronze, Georgia Bell said: “When I got back into running the goal wasn’t to try to make the Olympics. That would have been absolutely bonkers. It was just going back to something that I really loved.”

Georgia Bell had decided to give up her dream of the Olympics back in 2017 when she quit athletics. She had been a very successful junior athlete and won the English Schools 800m in 2008.

Georgia rediscovered her love for running during the pandemic and got back in touch with her former coach Trevor Painter.

Georgia’s father is Channel Five News political editor Andy Bell, who tweeted, “Olympic bronze-unbelievable run- Thank you for all the messages #TeamGeorgiaBell #ProudDad

Fans were quick to offer their congratulations following his tweet and one wrote: “What a fantastic performance! She sounded so smart and radiant in her post-race interview. You must be so proud,” whilst another said: “Absolutely incredible! Congratulations to you all!”

As Georgia Bell wins 1500m Olympic bronze, who is her father Andy Bell?

Georgia Bell’s mother is a school PE teacher and she has two sisters. In June, she posted a photograph of herself as a child winning a trophy with the caption: “It’s easy to have big dreams when you’re a kid. Way harder when you become an adult. Most people give up their passions for responsibilities, bills, work etc.I was the same.

I gave up on my track dreams when I graduated college. It seemed foolish to keep trying given my performances and mentality to the sport.

“But somewhere in adulthood, I found my way back.I started heading down to the track after work, just because I loved it. I kept showing up.I got in contact with my old coach.

I started entering races again.

“And now, the dreams are getting bigger and closer than that little kid could have imagined.

“Reminder: It’s never too late to go back to something you love. Who knows where it could take you.”✨