I will never forget the day when a Year 7 pupil turned round to me whilst I did my teacher training to tell me her ambition was to appear on Love Island.

A few years ago, I challenged myself to see if I could become a secondary school English teacher. Although I completed my PGCE and was offered a job at an outstanding state school, I realised that I missed the world of journalism too much. During my year of training, there were many highs and many lows, including when a Year 7 pupil happily told me that she wanted to appear on Love Island when she was older.

When these words came out of her mouth, I was horrified, so much so that I spent the next few minutes trying to convince her that this wasn’t the appropriate career route for her. Although years later this memory still stays with me, depressingly I know that this is not only the ambition of not just one soon to be teen, but many.

When I saw Keely Hodgkinson win her 800m gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 last night, I was mesmerised by not only her ability but her self assurance and confidence. As the 22-year old from Greater Manchester celebrated her win, she was given a gold crown by a fan in the stands and quite rightly, Keely placed it on her head.

Why Olympic gold medallist Keely Hodgkinson should be a role model for young women and not Love Island stars | Getty Images

Keely Hodgkinson has earned the right to be lauded by every individual in Great Britain as she is most certainly a golden girl and is the first British Olympic track and field champion since Jessica Ennis-Hill at London 2012. Keely Hodgkinson has also had to endure adversity in her life and had to have a non cancerous tumour cut out after it was found behind her left ear.

Keely Hodgkinson has said previously of the tumour that “I was very lucky that the operation was successful as I could have had a very difficult life.” However, in 2021, she also said:: “But there’s just the deafness and there’s nothing I could do about it. It’s got a bit trickier with the pandemic and people wearing masks so I can’t understand people sometimes.”

If I was still teaching today, I would most certainly use an assembly to present to all Year groups (both boys and girls), about why I think Keely Hodgkinson should be a role model to them rather than influencers and Love Island stars. I know that in all likelihood most teenagers will switch off or think “what does an adult know about what we think?” However, in order to make it more pertinent for them, I would try and find a pupil in the school who is a dedicated athlete who could give their own perspective which hopefully might inspire them to take up sport.

I am in doubt that Keely Hodgkinson will be inundated with more sponsorship deals after her Olympic win, but I hope she will also be inundated with fashion brand contacts and adverts. I am sure the more young girls see true sports champions on their TikTok and Instagram feeds, the more likely it is that they become their role models rather than Love Island stars.