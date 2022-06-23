The YouTuber turned boxer gave the former Love Island star a 24 hour ultimatum on social media after he pulled out of their fight at the end of last year

After Tommy Fury was forced to pull out of his long awaited match against American YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul due to a broken rib and chest infection in December last year, a new date has been set for the two to meet in the ring.

The appointment came around after Paul took to social media to give Fury a 24 hour ultimatum.

What did Jake Paul say on Twitter?

Paul and fellow fighter Amanda Serrano confirmed that they would be fighting later in the year, but Paul cast doubts on Twitter over whether Fury would be making an appearance.

He accused Fury of pulling out of their fight once again, writing on Twitter: “Tommy Fury, you pulled out last year. Then you agree to fight me now but your dad is trying to pull you out again?

“We’ve given you everything you asked for - $2 million purse [tick], VADA testing [tick], tampons [tick].

“You have 24 hours to clear this up or I will never give you this opportunity again.”

The former Love Island star responded to Paul online with a short and simple: “See you August 6th pal.”

Paul then replied: “Actually we are scheduled to be in New York next week for the kick off press conference and I’m not your pal, buddy.”

The YouTuber added to his tirade against Fury on Twitter with a video in which he said that he was told that Fury wouldn’t travel to the US for a fight without his father in his corner.

He said: “What’s the excuse? “Oh I can’t come and I can’t do it because my dad can’t be there with me during the fight.” Tommy, your dad has been banned from the United States for 15 years.

“You’ve known this the whole entire time. He’s a criminal. He’s not allowed in. When you fought Anthony Taylor in Cleveland, neither Tyson [Fury] or your dad were there with you in your US debut. Now all of a sudden you need your team with you?

“That doesn’t make any f**king sense.”

Fury quote tweeted the video from Paul and wrote: “The fight is on. August 6th. Forget a team or any other bulls**t. I don’t need anybody to help me lay you flat on that canvas. Oh and thanks for finally signing the drug testing… you only agreed to it when you realised the fight was at risk - who needs who [laughing emoji].”

Why is John Fury banned from the US?

Fury Sr has been denied a visa to enter into the United States due to his prior 11 year sentence for gouging out a man’s eye during a fight that broke out at a car auction in 2010.

He was found guilty of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in 2011 and was eventually released in 2015 after having served four years of his 11 year long sentence for the attack which left a man half blind.

When Fury Sr wasn’t granted entry into America for Tyson Fury’s fight against Deontay Wilder in 2018, he told the Daily Mail at the time: “There’s a slight problem because I’m not allowed to go into the [US], I’ve been a nauhgty boy and there is no point in hiding it.

“I’m not allowed in the country. My life is pretty perfect at the minute - the only thing I’m upset about is that I can’t go to America and be there with [Tyson Fury].”

When and where are they fighting?