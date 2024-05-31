Former darts world champion Tony David

A former darts world champion has described his battle with hepatitis C.

Ex-darts world champion Tony David has revealed that doctors gave him just six months to live in 2009 after it was found that he was a carrier of hepatitis C.

Potentially thousands of people in Australia are believed to have contracted the disease due to blood transfusions from the 1970s to the 1990s.

The NHS website states that hepatitis C can be contracted by sharing unsterilised needles, sharing razor blades, from a pregnant woman to her unborn child or through unprotected sexual intercourse. It also states that if you have ‘received a blood transfusion or blood products before 1996’, there is a chance you may be a carrier of hepatitis C.

David is perhaps best known for his BDO Darts world championship triumph in 2002, when he defeated Mervyn King in the final to win his first and only world championship. He reached the quarter-finals in the following year, only to be knocked out by Ritchie Davies.

Speaking to 9News, David said: “I had collapsed. Doctors basically told me I had about six months to live. What happened in the UK happened here, too. I know many who have died from this and I know what happened to me - they need to have a proper review in Australia. I am still alive to give my account. Yet so many aren't with us and more are suffering with no monitoring and efforts to give them life-saving transplants.”