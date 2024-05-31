Tony David: Former darts world champion describes life-threatening health scare
Ex-darts world champion Tony David has revealed that doctors gave him just six months to live in 2009 after it was found that he was a carrier of hepatitis C.
Potentially thousands of people in Australia are believed to have contracted the disease due to blood transfusions from the 1970s to the 1990s.
The NHS website states that hepatitis C can be contracted by sharing unsterilised needles, sharing razor blades, from a pregnant woman to her unborn child or through unprotected sexual intercourse. It also states that if you have ‘received a blood transfusion or blood products before 1996’, there is a chance you may be a carrier of hepatitis C.
David is perhaps best known for his BDO Darts world championship triumph in 2002, when he defeated Mervyn King in the final to win his first and only world championship. He reached the quarter-finals in the following year, only to be knocked out by Ritchie Davies.
Speaking to 9News, David said: “I had collapsed. Doctors basically told me I had about six months to live. What happened in the UK happened here, too. I know many who have died from this and I know what happened to me - they need to have a proper review in Australia. I am still alive to give my account. Yet so many aren't with us and more are suffering with no monitoring and efforts to give them life-saving transplants.”
Rachel Halford, CEO of the Hepatitis C Trust, said: “Of those who had blood transfusions before September 1991, a very small percentage of these will be walking around with hepatitis C and not know it. If left untreated, hepatitis C is a ticking timebomb. We are urging people who had a transfusion before this date to get tested for hepatitis C if they have not already.”