The UK’s answer to the Tour de France is back in 2022 - here is everything you need to know

The 2022 Tour of Britain - an eight-day cycling race that weaves its way across the UK - has begun.

This year’s edition began with and will end with hill-top finishes in Aberdeenshire and on the Isle of Wight respectively.

The annual race is comparable to the Tour de France in its stature within the cycling world and is the biggest road cycling event in the country.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

When is the Tour of Britain 2022?

The 18th edition of the modern Tour will began in Aberdeen on Sunday 4 September.

A week later the 2022 champion will be crowned at the top of a two kilometre climb on the Isle of Wight.

What is the Tour’s 2022 route?

The race will begin with a 185km (115mi) stage from Aberdeen to the Glenshee Ski Centre in the Cairngorms National Park, taking on the climb of the Old Military Road, 9.1km (5.7mi) long in total with the final five kilometres having an average gradient of 4.8%.

In between Scotland and the south coast, the Tour will pass through the Scottish borders, Sunderland, North Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Gloucestershire, and Dorset.

Stage two will cover 178km (111mi) between Hawick and Duns in the Borders, finishing in the shadow of the Jim Clark Motorsport Museum, before the race continues with a 168km (104mi) stage from Durham to Sunderland, passing through the North Pennines Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The Tour will then head into Yorkshire for the first time since 2009 with a 152km (94mi) test between Redcar and Duncombe Park outside Helmsley, passing through Saltburn-by-the-Sea and Whitby before a tough finale which includes the climbs of Carlton Bank and Newgate Bank.

The race then returns to Nottinghamshire for the first time since 2018. The start and finish towns – West Bridgford and Mansfield – are the same as last time, but the 191km (119mi) route via Clumber Park and Sherwood Forest is new.

The Cotswolds provide the setting for the 169km (105mi) stage six between Tewkesbury and Gloucester, the same two towns that will host the start and finish of stage three of the Women’s Tour in June, albeit connected by a different route, with that race due to head through the Forest of Dean.

The peloton then heads to Dorset’s Jurassic Coast for the 180km (112mi) stage seven between West Bay and Ferndown before the finale on the Isle of Wight, a 150km stage from Ryde, with a 9.6% gradient over the final 400 metres.

Organisers hope the route can serve up something similar to last year’s race, in which Wout Van Aert edged out Britain’s Ethan Hayter by six seconds overall, with world champion Julian Alaphilippe finishing third.

“This year’s race features a number of surprises, none more so than hill-top finishes to start and end the eight days of world-class competition,” race director Mick Bennett said.

“Creating a route that encourages aggressive racing and brave tactics from day one will enhance the reputation of the race, leave the one million plus spectators watching on in person for free with long-lasting memories, showcase the stunning beauty of our host venues, and repeatedly entertain a worldwide audience.”

Who’s riding in the Tour of Britain?

While the Tour of Britain might not attract the same big cycling names like the ‘Grand Tours’ of the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France and Vuelta a España, recognisable names do sign up for the race.

The likes of Mark Cavendish, Geraint Thomas, Primoz Roglic, Julian Alaphilippe, Wout Van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel, Tom Dumoulin, Caleb Ewan, and Tom Boonen have all competed and enjoyed success in the event.