Valentina Petrillo is the first openly transgender Paralympian in history. | AFP via Getty Images

The first openly transgender Paralympian in history has reached the semi finals of the women's T12 400m.

Valentina Petrillo, the first ever openly transgender Paralympic athlete, has reached the semi finals of the women’s T12 400m race event after finishing second in her heat with a time of 58.38 seconds.

Speaking after Monday's heat in an interview, Petrillo said [via BBC Sport]: “The atmosphere in the stadium is great, it’s just a dream come true. From today I don't want to hear anything more about discrimination, prejudices against transgender people.”

The semi finals of the competition are due to take place later today at 7:43pm BST - meanwhile, the finals will be held on Tuesday with a scheduled starting time of 11:14am.

At the age of 51 - with her 51st birthday being today - Petrillo is among the older athletes at the 2024 Paris Paralympic games. She competed in athletics from a young age, but was forced to stop for a period at 14 when she was diagnosed with Stargardt disease.

Stargardt disease affects a person’s sight and cannot be ameliorated with glasses or contact lenses. It is a genetic condition that generally develops during childhood or adolescence.

Wishing to re-enter athletics, she competed once again at the age of 41, achieving great success at national level in Italy. Following this, in 2019, she began a gender transitioning process and competed in the women’s category of athletics for the first time in September 2020. In April 2021, Petrillo set a new national record in the 400m T13 class.

Her inclusion has been met with pushback by certain audiences - she was forced to withdraw from the World Masters Indoor Athletic Championships in 2023 due to concerns for her safety from anti-trans demonstrators.

Furthermore, fellow Paralympian Oksana Boturchuk said: “I find [Petrillo’s inclusion] not fair, in my opinion. I am not against transgenders in general but in this situation I do not understand and don't support it.”

General secretary Johan Marin said: “We are completely against discrimination, inequality and/or exclusion of any person or group in any social sphere. Therefore, respect for individual rights, inclusion and equality must always prevail. Precisely because of the latter, we consider that the inclusion of a transgender athlete [born male], in a female category.”