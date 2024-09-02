Arsenal turned down a £30m bid for Leandro Trossard. | Getty Images

The summer transfer window has come and gone. Now, our focus shifts to what is happening on the field in the Premier League - though we still have some late transfer news for you.

Arsenal have received and rejected a bid of £30 million for one of their attacking players from Saudi Arabia - meanwhile, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have discussed the fragility of Erik ten Hag’s position at Manchester United after they were thumped 3-0 at home by Liverpool.

Arsenal reject £30 million bid for Leandro Trossard from Al Ittihad

Arsenal have turned down a bid of £30 million for Leandro Trossard from Al Ittihad this morning, according to a report from The Athletic. The offer would have contained a season-long loan, with an obligation to buy clause at the end of the campaign.

Nevertheless, the Gunners are not willing to let Trossard go for any price at this moment. So far this season, the Belgian international has made three Premier League appearances, scoring a single goal along the way.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher predict when Erik ten Hag will be sacked by Manchester United

Yesterday afternoon provided yet another day at Old Trafford to forget for Manchester United fans - certain sections of the fanbase have insisted that Erik ten Hag should lose his job. Pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher discussed how they feel United will move forwards after this humiliating defeat at the hands of their bitterest rivals on Sky Sports.

On Ten Hag, Carragher mused: “I don't think anything is going to change in terms of the football [at Man Utd]. I would be surprised if he is still there at the end of the season.”

Neville was more conservative with his outlook, saying: “The board aren't going to do anything stupid. He's going to get a few months, there's no doubt about that. No doubt that [sporting director] Dan Ashworth has got a calm to him.”