An NFL star is in a ‘stable condition’ after being shot on Saturday.

NFL and San Francisco 49ers player Ricky Pearsall was shot during an attempted robbery on the evening of Saturday, Augist 31 - however, the 23 year old is now believed to be in a ‘stable condition’ as he continues to recover in San Francisco general hospital and Trauma Center.

The shooting took place around 3:30pm PDT on Geary Boulevard in the Union Square area - Pearsall was approached by a suspect who tried to rob him at gunpoint, which ultimately led to Pearsall being shot. The suspect in question was also injured and taken to hospital in the wake of the scuffle, but his injuries remain undisclosed.

Following the incident, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said during a news briefing [via The Guardian]: “A struggle between Mr Pearsall and the suspect ensued and gunfire from the suspect’s gun struck both Mr Pearsall and the subject. This kind of violence is simply unacceptable in our city and we will do everything in our power to work with District Attorney Brooke Jenkins to ensure that justice is served in this matter,”

Meanwhile, his 49ers teammates issued a collective statement, which read: “We ask that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ricky and the entire Pearsall family.”

Pearsall began playing American Football at an early age, swiftly establishing himself as a hot prospect during his time in high school. He attended Corona del Sol High School in Arizona - coveted by several universities, he eventually chose to play for Arizona State, spending two years in his state of birth.

In 2022, he made the switch to Florida, seeing out the remainder of his college career with the Gators. In 2024, he was a first round draft pick, being snapped up by the 49ers and signing a four year deal.