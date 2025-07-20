Tributes have been paid to Bob Bubka following his death at the age of 83.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

talkSport has announced the death of Bob Bubka, known as their ‘Voice of Golf,’ he was 83. In the tribute, writer Sean O’Brien said: “Bob gave golf its most recognisable voice, and in return, golf gave him a sense of purpose - and he dedicated his life to covering it well.

“Nobody knew more about golf than Bob - and with his audience already captivated by that iconic voice - he would always tell a story worth listening to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bob Bubka, who was from New York, began his career covering high school football games whilst working for WLGN in 1964. He hosted ‘Outside the Ropes’ golf show for NBC Sports and the PGA Tour and took his job at talkSport in 2000.

Jonny Bloomfield took to Facebook to pay tribute to Bob and wrote:: “Very saddened to hear of the passing this morning of the voice of golf, Bob Bubka.

“Unmistakable, iconic, coupled with a wonderful unique style. For over 25 years, his distinctive American tones enthralled and entertained talkSport listeners.”

talkSport announce the death of their ‘Voice of Golf’ Bob Bubka who has died at 83. Photo: talksport/X | talksport/X

“Whatever happens, on the final day at Royal Portrush today, no doubt Bob will be looking down and providing commentary for all those in heaven.

“RIP Bob 🏌️.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Morris also took to Facebook to pay tribute to Bob and said: “Gutted this morning to hear the great Bob Bubka the voice of golf passing away, thank you Bob for your great commentaries, you will be sadly missed.”

talkSport’s Ben Fletcher took to X and said: "Saddened by this news, Bob Bubka was one of the most iconic voices on @talkSPORT and was always an absolute pleasure to work with. The word “legend” so often over-used, but in the case of Bob it’s an understatement.”

In response to Ben Fletcher’s tweet, one person wrote: “I’m not a fan of golf at all, but the man had an unmistakably unique voice that compelled you to listen. A true loss to broadcasting.”