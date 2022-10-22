Everything you need to know ahead of UFC 280, featuring Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev in a lightweight title bout.

Islam Makhachev faces Charles Oliveira at UFC 280

UFC 280 is upon us, and we have all the details on how to tune into another blockbuster event.

It’s pay-per-view time again in the UFC, and this one is not to be mixed, with an action-packed fightcard, featuring five main fights plus many more bouts. The event takes place tonight, Saturday, October 22, and it is being held at the 18,000-capacity Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates.

This event is one of the most exciting UFC editions of the year, and here we run you through all you need to know.

Line-up

The main card for UFC 280 sees Charles Oliveira go up against Islam Makhachev.

Oliveira comes into this one with a record of 3-8, while Mkhachev is defending a record of 22-1. Oliveira is a jiu-jitsu practitioner, and he goes up against a mixed martial artist in Makhachev, who is two years his junior, aged 31.

Ahead of the main card, the main matchups include Kaitlyn Chookagian vs Manon Fiorot, Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot, Petr Yan vs Sean O’Malley and Aljamain Sterling vs T.J Dillashaw.

There are also a number of other fights included in the programme, as detailed in the schedule before.

Schedule

Karol Rosa vs Lina Lansberg - Women’s bantamweights

Muhammad Mokaev vs Malcolm Gordon - Flyweights

Armen Petrosyan vs A.J. Dobson - Middleweights

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev - Welterweights

Nikita Krylov vs Volkan Oezdemir - Light heavyweights

Caio Borralho vs Makhmud Muradov - Middleweights

Sean Brady vs Belal Muhammad - Welterweights

Manon Fiorot vs Katlyn Chookagian - Women’s flyweights

Matuesz Gamrot vs Beneil Dariush - Lightweights

Petr Yan vs Sean O’Malley - Bantamweights

Aljamain Sterling (holder) vs TJ Dillashaw - Bantamweight title

Islam Makhachev vs Charles Oliveira - Vacant lightweight title

Oliveira is the underdog

Timings

The fightcard begins at 3pm, while main coverage begins at 5pm.

The main event, between Makhachev and Oliveira is scheduled to take place from 8pm.

How to watch

Coverage on UFC Fight Pass begins at 3pm for subscribers, while BT Sport coverage kicks off at 5pm.

Fans can tune in to the early prelims for free on BT Sport’s YouTube channel, but for the main undercards and the main event, non-UFC Fight Pass subscribers will have to head to BT Sport Box Office. The main event will cost £19.95.

What the fighters have said

Ahead of tonight’s main event, Oliveira has said: “It’s for the history and for everything Khabib has done. If it was any other guy, he would’ve had to walk the walk that I had to walk, knocking on people’s doors trying to get into a top-five fight. The reason why this fight is happening is because of him. That’s the real.”

Meanwhile, Makhachev has sresponded: “This is my goal, finish him on the ground because I have to show all people my grappling level. This is an MMA fight. We’re going to begin in the standup, I’m going to check his skills there. All my opponents are good, for example Drew Dober, all these guys. If I’m going to stand with them, they can make me some trouble, but I just have to do where I’m good. Close the distance, hold him, take him down. I’m gonna do the same thing always, take them down, hold them, make them tired and finish him.”

Latest odds for the main event

Charles Oliveira - 13/0

Islam Makhachev - 5/8