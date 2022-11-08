UFC 281 will return to New York for first time since UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 last November

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira are set to headline UFC 281 later this week in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. ‘The Last Stylebender’ will take on former two-time kickboxing champion Pereira as he looks to secure his sixth consecutive defence of his middleweight title.

Unbeaten at 185lb, Adesanya is likely to prove a huge challenge to the Brazilian this weekend, just over a year since making his UFC debut. Pereira has won all three of his UFC fights in the past 12 months, while remaining unbeaten in MMA since a rear-naked choke submission to Quemuel Ottoni in 2015. While less experienced than his Nigerian opponent, the pair have met before in the form of kickboxing, with Pereira claiming the victory on both occasions. Adesanya will certainly be feeling confident as they look to put an enthralling trilogy to bed.

UFC 281 will feature a number of huge bouts this weekend, with Dustin Poirier set to take on Michael Chandler in the Octagon. The Louisiana-born MMA star fights off the back of a defeat to Charles Oliveira and will look to return to winning ways following back-to-back TKO wins over Conor McGregor.

Meanwhile, rising star Molly McCann is set to face Erin Blanchfield as she looks to make it four consecutive wins in the UFC - with the previous two ending with a spectacular spinning back elbow blows. Blanchfield is yet to claim a KO/TKO since making her UFC debut last year, claiming all three victories by unanimous decision.

Ahead of this week’s blockbuster event, we have all the important details for MMA fans...

When is UFC 281?

UFC 281 will take place this weekend on Saturday November 12, with the main card set to get underway at 10pm (3am UK time). Fans will have to set their alarms if they want to catch the main event, with cagewalks scheduled for 1am (6am UK time).

The event will take place at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York, which is said to hold around 20,000 people. However, there are still plenty of tickets available on Ticketmaster, so a sell-out seems unlikely.

How to watch UFC 281 on TV

The early prelim fights will be shown on the UFC’s streaming service, however BT Sport 1 will broadcast the event from 11pm with coverage of the main card fights available from 3am. All of the fights will be available of part of a standard BT subscription and can also be watched using the BT Sport player on your computer, laptop or mobile device. A BT Sport monthly pass will set you back £25 a month, however it is also available through a NOW TV day pass which costs £11.98.

Full fight card

Main card

• Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira (UFC middleweight title)

• Carla Esparza vs Zhang Weili (UFC women’s strawweight title)

• Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler (lightweight)

• Frankie Edgar vs Chris Gutierrez (bantamweight)

• Dan Hooker vs Claudio Puelles (lightweight)

Prelims

• Brad Riddell vs Renato Moicano (lightweight)

• Dominick Reyes vs Ryan Spann (light heavyweight)

• Molly McCann vs Erin Blanchfield (women’s flyweight)

• Andre Petroski vs Wellington Turman (middleweight)

Early prelims

• Matt Frevola vs Ottman Azaitar (lightweight)

• Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Silvana Gomez Juarez (women’s strawweight)

• Michael Trizano vs Choi Seung-woo (featherweight)

• Julio Arce vs Montel Jackson (bantamweight)