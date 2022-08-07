Top cycling stars from across the Commonwealth are competing in the road races.
Australia’s Georgia Baker won the womens event at Birmingham 2022.
The men’s road race will take place at the Commonwealth Games from 12.30pm today (7 August).
If you are tuning in, you might be wondering what some of the terminology means.
Here is all you need to know:
What is a peloton?
If you are watching the road race, you might hear the commentators talk about the peloton a lot.
It is nothing to do with the expensive home exercise product.
Peloton is a French word, it literally means “ball” but is often used to mean a “group”, and it is used in cycling as the name for the main group or pack of cyclists in a road race.
If there are a number of break aways, then the peloton will be the group with the largest amount of riders.
Cyclists ride in groups to save energy, as riding close to or behind other riders to create drafting or slipstreaming.
How long is the road race?
The women’s race was 112km - which is about 69.5 miles.
The men’s race is longer at 160km.
This translates to just shy of 100 miles - 99.4 to be exact.
What is the route of the road race?
On the Commonwealth Games website it describes the route as:
- Starting on Myton Road, outside Myton Fields, the course heads north, over the River Avon, with a stunning view of Warwick Castle and St Nicholas Park, towards Warwick town centre, before taking an immediate left turn onto Jury Street (A429), past the Collegiate Church of St Marys on the right, Warwick Town Council’s offices, and onto Warwick High Street, with the Lord Leycester Hospital on the right.
- The course follows this road until a right turn onto Shakespeare Avenue and then a left turn onto Hampton Road (A4189), opposite Warwick Race Course. The cyclists then head out towards Hampton on the Hill and the rural section of the course
- The course passes through the village of Hampton on the Hill. From here the course takes in the more rural roads of Old Budbrooke Road, Church Lane and Ugly Bridge Road, before a right turn to join the Birmingham Road (A4177), with the cyclists heading back towards Warwick
- The course continues on Birmingham Road (A425) via Priory Road to Coten End, Emscote Road and Warwick New Road before turning into Princes Drive
- The course stays on Princes Drive, passing Victoria Park, in Royal Leamington Spa, the home of the Birmingham 2022 Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls competition, until a right turn at the roundabout onto Myton Road.
- The final run into the finish is along Myton Road, offering a long straight finish outside Warwick School and Myton Fields.
Who is riding the men’s road race?
- 1 Danny Laud
- 2 Sam Fox
- 3 Moise Mugisha
- 4 Eric Muhoza
- 5 Eric Manizabayo
- 6 Finn Crockett
- 7 John Archibald
- 8 Sean Flynn
- 9 Charlie Aldridge
- 10 Mark Stewart
- 11 Yohan Monthy
- 12 Stephen Belle
- 13 Felix Neely
- 14 Mario Ernesta
- 15 Trevor Bailey
- 16 Kwanele Jele
- 17 Muzi Shabangu
- 18 Sean Rodgers
- 19 De’vaughn Williams
- 20 Charles Kagimu
- 21 Luke Rowe
- 22 Owain Doull
- 23 Joe Holt
- 24 Lorin Sawyer
- 25 William Roberts
- 26 Stephen Williams
- 27 Geraint Thomas
- 28 Obert Chembe
- 29 Davies Kawemba
- 30 Kaden Hopkins
- 31 Conor White
- 32 Nicholas Narraway
- 33 Byron Pope
- 34 Giovanni Lovell
- 35 Oscar Quiroz
- 36 Cory Williams
- 37 Hasani Hennis
- 38 Justin Andrew Williams
- 39 Gontse Lethokwe
- 40 Matlhogonolo Botlhole
- 41 Mathias Guillemette
- 42 Carson Miles
- 43 Michael Foley
- 44 Pier Andre Cote
- 45 Riley Pickrell
- 46 Nathaniel Forbes
- 47 Victor Magalhaes
- 48 Zambezi Richardson
- 49 Michael Testori
- 50 Andreas Miltiadis
- 51 Alexandros Agrotis
- 52 Kohath Baron
- 53 Kevon Boyd
- 54 Sam Watson
- 55 Connor Swift
- 56 Fred Wright
- 57 Jake Stewart
- 58 Ethan Vernon
- 59 Delroy Carty
- 60 Ben Turner
- 61 Jim Horton
- 62 James Roe
- 63 Michael Serafin
- 64 Sebastian Tremlett
- 65 Sam Culverwell
- 66 Marc Cox
- 67 Abdul Rahman Abdul Samed
- 68 Anthony Boafo Boakye Dankwa
- 69 Emmanuel Kwesi Arthur
- 70 Jyme Bridges
- 71 Henry Djangmah
- 72 John Pratts
- 73 Derek Barbara
- 74 Juan Guzman
- 75 Samuel O’Shea
- 76 Mark Lett
- 77 Red Walters
- 78 Christopher Griffith
- 79 Mark Christian
- 80 Matthew Bostock
- 81 Rohan Dennis
- 82 Samuel Brand
- 83 Ben Swift
- 84 Thomas Mazzone
- 85 Mark Cavendish
- 86 Darel Christopher Jr
- 87 Sam Talbot
- 88 Rhys Hidrio
- 89 Rhys Pilley
- 90 Jack Rebours
- 91 Dean Robson
- 92 Luke Durbridge
- 93 Zack Hamon
- 94 Teboho Khantsi
- 95 Kabelo Makatile
- 96 Aidan Buttigieg
- 97 Gregory Mayer
- 98 Yannick Lincoln
- 99 Alexandre Mayer
- 100 Christopher Rougier Lagane
- 101 Aurelien de Comarmond
- 102 Tristan de Lange
- 103 Miles Scotson
- 104 Alexander Miller
- 105 Dirk Jacobus Coetzee
- 106 Xavier Papo
- 107 Jean-Paul Burger
- 108 Cameron Orr
- 109 Christopher McGlinchey
- 110 Darren Rafferty
- 111 Matthew Teggart
- 112 Shane Archbold
- 113 Patrick Bevin
- 114 Lucas Plapp
- 115 Aaron Gate
- 116 Jack Bauer
- 117 Dion Smith
- 118 Campbell Stewart
- 119 Callum Ormiston
- 120 Daryl Impey
- 121 Gustav Basson
- 122 Morne van Niekerk
- 123 Renus Uhiriwe
- 124 Samuel Mugisha