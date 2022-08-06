Gabby Logan has anchored coverage with contributions from Jessica Ennis-Hill, Denise Lewis and Michael Johnson - but who is off-screen?

England has closed the gap to Australia in the medals table, having secured golds in the diving and swimming pool on Friday.

One of the focal points of the competition has been the athletics at the newly revamped Alexander Stadium, with several finals due to take place during Saturday’s schedule.

But who are the trackside commentary team?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is commentating on the athletics at the Commonwealth Games 2022? (image: Getty Images)

What is the Commonwealth Games 2022 athletics schedule?

On Saturday, the on-track action is set to include several key events for the home nations medal hopefuls.

In the morning session (10am to 1.15pm), Scotland’s Jake Wightman will aim to take the 1,500m crown to complement his 2022 world title in the event.

His team-mate Josh Kerr will also feature in the final.

England’s Emily Borthwick, Laura Zialor and Morgan Lake will be taking part in the women’s high jump - although the favourite will be Australian world champion Eleanor Patterson.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 ends on Monday (image: AFP/Getty Images)

In the evening session (6.30pm to 9.45pm), the women’s and men’s 200m finals will be the main draw.

Jamaica’s 100m champion - and one of the most decorated sprinters in athletics history - Elaine Thompson-Herah is the favourite.

Scotland’s Beth Dobbin will be aiming for a shock victory.

In the men’s 200m, England’s Zharnel Hughes will be racing for honours.

The women’s 800m final is also taking place, with England’s Keely Hodgkinson and Scotland’s Laura Muir set to battle for the win.

Other events taking place include:

Women

F55-57 shot put

10km race walk

Hammer

400m hurdles

Men

Hammer

3,000m steeplechase

Pole vault

5,000m

400m hurdles

Who is commentating for athletics?

Gabby Logan, 49, has been anchoring the BBC’s Commonwealth Games 2022 coverage from the Alexander Stadium.

Meanwhile, in the commentary box, the well-known Scottish tones of Andrew Cotter, 49, can be heard describing the on-track action.

Cotter fronts up the BBC’s TV audio coverage of athletics, as well as rugby, golf, tennis and the boat race.

These are the pundits and summarisers who sit in with Logan and Cotter:

Michael Johnson

An athletics legend, Michael Johnson, 54, is famous for being one of the most decorated track athletes of all time and a former world record holder in the 200m and 400m.

The American won four Olympic golds and eight World Championship golds in the 1990s.

His 19.32-second 200m world record from the 1996 Atlanta Olympics stood until the 2008 Beijing Olympics when Usain Bolt recorded a time of 19.30 seconds.

Michael Johnson is an athletics legend (image: Getty Images)

It has since been surpassed again by Bolt (19.19s), Yohan Blake (19.26s) and Noah Lyles (19.31s).

He joined the BBC athletics team as a pundit in 2001 and has appeared at every major event since.

In 2018, Johnson had a stroke which affected his left side - an issue he says he has since fully recovered from.

Denise Lewis

Denise Lewis, 49, is one of the few Brummies to be reporting on the action in Birmingham.

The retired heptathlete had a decorated career that included a gold at the 200 Sydney Olympics, a bronze at the 1996 event and two Commonwealth golds.

Since retiring in 2004, she has worked as a pundit for the BBC.

Denise Lewis featured in the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony (image: Getty Images)

Away from the track, she was the runner-up in the 2004 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Lewis has since gone on to present several non-sport TV programmes for the BBC, including the One Show.

Jessica Ennis-Hill

Denise Lewis’s successor in the Heptathlon, Dame Jessica-Ennis Hill, 36, is a three-time world champion, and won an Olympic gold at London 2012.

The Sheffield-born star’s third world title came just a year after she’d given birth to her son Reggie.

Since retiring in 2016, Ennis-Hill has given athletics punditry on the BBC and has also launched two apps specialising in women’s health.

Colin Jackson

Colin Jackson, 55, is a retired hurdler who won an Olympic silver in the 110m hurdles at the 1988 Olympics, as well as two World Championship and Commonwealth golds in the event.

After retiring in 2003, the Welshman went on to become a coach to the swimmer Mark Foster and several hurdling prospects.

Colin Jackson is now a media personality having retired from the hurdles (image: Getty Images)

Alongside being a long-serving BBC athletics pundit, Jackson has also forged a successful TV career with the broadcaster.

He came second in the 2005 series of Strictly Come Dancing and third in the 2021 series of Dancing on Ice.

Jackson is frequently seen fronting non-sport shows.

Steve Cram

Yet another athletics legend on the glittering BBC roster, Steve Cram, 61, was famous for his rivalry with fellow British middle-distance runners Sebastian Coe and Steve Ovett.

He won a 1,500m Olympic silver at the Los Angeles games in 1984, world championship gold in 1983 and three Commonwealth golds - two in the 1,500m and one in the 800m.

As well as commentating on the athletics, Cram has also been the main commentator for the curling at the Winter Olympics.

Tanni Grey-Thompson

Tanni Grey-Thompson, 53, is one of Team GB’s most successful para athletes, having won 11 Paralympics golds across the 100m, 200m, 400m and 800m wheelchair events between 1992 and 2004.

She also won the London Marathon six times during this period.

Tanni Grey-Thompson is one of Team GB’s most decorated para athletes (image: Getty Images)

The Welsh legend now balances her punditry career with a political one.

Baroness Grey-Thompson has sat in the House of Lords since 2010 where she is a crossbench peer.

Steve Backley

The former javelin thrower, 53, specialises in covering the field events at the Alexander Stadium.

The British (and former world) record holder, with a throw of 91.46m in 1992 won a bronze and two silvers at the 1992, 1996 and 2000 Olympics.

He also has four Commonwealth golds from between 1990 and 2002.

After retiring in 2004, he took up commentary and also appeared on ITV show Dancing on Ice in 2008.

Paula Radcliffe

A British long-distance great, Paula Radcliffe, 48, is one of the most decorated long-distance runners of all time, having won three London and New York marathons.

She also held the world record for 16 years after posting a time of 2:15:25 at the 2003 London Marathon.

Radcliffe was never able to carry her form into the Olympics, but won a World Championship gold in 2005.

The marathon runner also scored a worlds silver in the 10,000m at the 1999 competition, and won a Commonwealth gold in the 5,000m in 2002.