English athletes will not hear God Save the Queen when collecting gold medals

Fans tuning into the Commonwealth Games might be in for a bit of a surprise when the anthems are played.

Athletes from England will not hear God Save the Queen when collecting gold medals in Birmingham.

Instead Jerusalem will be played instead of the usual national anthem.

Here is all you need to know:

What is England’s anthem at Commonwealth Game?

Instead of God Save the Queen, which is the national anthem, England’s anthem for the Commonwealth Games is Jerusalem.

Why is it the anthem?

Jerusalem was selected as the England anthem for the Commonwealth Games in 2010.

In 2010, the Commonwealth Games Council for England conducted a poll of members of the public to decide the anthem.

The three options were God Save the Queen, Jerusalem and Land of Hope and Glory.

The clear winner was Jerusalem with 52 per cent of the vote compared to Land of Hope and Glory with 32 per cent and God Save the Queen with 12 per cent.

Is it used as anthem for other sports?

At international Test cricket matches, England has, since 2003, used Jerusalem as its entrance anthem.

It is also played prior to kick-off at England rugby matches, but is not the anthem.

At international darts matches, England uses Land of Hope and Glory as the national anthem.

What is Jerusalem and why is it associated with England?

It began life as a poem by William Blake published in 1808 called “And did those feet in ancient time”.

In 1916 it was turned into a hymn with music written by Sir Hubert Parry - remained Jerusalem.

It is claimed that King George V himself said that he preferred Jerusalem over the British national anthem God Save the King after hearing an orchestra version.

England has no national anthem, tending to use the United Kingdom’s anthem of God Save the Queen.

What are the anthems for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland?

Scotland uses Flower of Scotland for international sporting events.

It is also used at the Commonwealth Games, replacing Scotland the Brave which was used up until 2010.

The Welsh national anthem Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau (Land of my fathers) is used for the Wales team at the Commonwealth Games.

It is also used in other sports by Welsh national teams.

Northern Ireland will be using Londonderry Air as the anthem for its team at the Commonwealth Games.

The tune of Londonderry Air was used for the song Danny Boy.

What are the lyrics for Jerusalem?

According to Classical-Music.com the lyrics are:

And did those feet in ancient timeWalk upon England’s mountains green?And was the holy Lamb of GodOn England’s pleasant pastures seen?

And did the Countenance DivineShine forth upon our clouded hills?And was Jerusalem builded hereAmong these dark Satanic mills?

Bring me my bow of burning gold:Bring me my arrows of desire:Bring me my spear: O clouds unfold!Bring me my chariot of fire.